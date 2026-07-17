Layne Riggs is one of the best prospects in NASCAR right now, currently dominating the Truck Series with a shot at his first-ever championship. While his focus remains on that Truck title, there has been speculation about him making the jump to the Cup Series in 2027.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR, Riggs was asked if there’s a possibility of him finding a Cup Series ride for the 2027 season. While he wouldn’t reveal any definitive information, it appears there is a real shot at it.

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“It is…No news yet” Layne Riggs on if a NASCAR Cup Series ride in 2027 is a possibility

Related: Noah Gragson Sheds Light on Future with Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs stats (Truck Series): 595 points, 4 wins, 8 top 10s, 7 top 5s, 1 pole, 269 laps led, 11.86 average starting position, 11.14 average finishing position in 14 races

Riggs, age 24, doesn’t have much left to prove in the Truck Series. He earned 2024 Rookie of the Year honors, finishing 11th in points that season with two wins, 161 laps led and seven top-five finishes. In 2025, Riggs recorded the fifth-most points (2,297) with three victories and 13 top-five finishes along with 490 laps led.

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Related: Front Row Motorsports Signs Young Driver to Cup Contract

The real question would be whether or not Riggs should be making the jump immediately to the Cup Series. While he is clearly the best driver at the Truck level, he has very minimal experience even in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and he’s never been in a Cup car.

Notably, per DriverAverages.com, Riggs has raced just three times in the O’Reilly Series with finishes of 10th (Las Vegas), 11th (Martinsville) and 19th (Texas). As Connor Zilisch’s struggles in his rookie season at the Cup level have shown, even making the jump from OARS to Cup can be extremely challenging.

Another interesting layer with this is where he could potentially find a Cup ride for 2027. It’s possible that Front Row Motorsports could bring him in to replace Noah Gragson as the full-time driver of the No. 4 car. Alternatively, the team could envision Chandler Smith taking that seat.

Both would be a short-term risk, with Smith at least offering a bit of Cup Series experience whereas Riggs doesn’t have any. However, if Front Row Motorsports wants to replace Gragson with its best prospect and the most well-rounded driver with the highest upside, Riggs should be the choice.

Whether FRM chooses Riggs or Smith, there’s a chance that the No. 4 car is near the bottom of the standings next year in the Cup Series. However, given the team is already experiencing those same results with Gragson, at least there would be more long-term hope.