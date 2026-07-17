NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson has now seen two of his teammates land contract extensions with Front Row Motorsports within the last year. However, based on a recent interview, it certainly seems like a new deal might not be coming his way anytime soon.

During an appearance this week on The Dale Jr. Download, Gragson revisited why he didn’t punch Kevin Magnussen at Naval Base Coronado and suggested he couldn’t because it would’ve hurt his job hunt.

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“I’m trying to get a job next year and there is a lot more consequences than a monetary fine.” Noah Gragson on why he didn’t punch Kevin Magnussen at Naval Base Coronado

Related: Front Row Motorsports Signs Young Driver to Cup Contract

Noah Gragson stats (2026): 241 points (30th), 1 top 10, 4 DNFs, 2 laps led, 28.85 average starting position, 25.15 average finishing position in 20 races

Gragson, who just turned 28 years old, seemed to be in danger of landing on the hot seat entering the 2026 NASCAR season. Ahead of a silly season where many speculated there could be plenty of movement, that meant there was an even higher likelihood of the Las Vegas native not driving the No. 4 car next year.

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However, the overwhelming majority of Cup Series drivers who were on expiring deals in 2026 have since signed contract extensions to remain with their current teams. Even for teams who have made changes (Wood Brothers Racing), they already named their replacement for Josh Berry with Jesse Love.

Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports hasn’t given any indication to this point of an intention to sign Gragson to a long-term deal. The team also has potential replacements to choose from in its pipeline, with Truck Series drivers Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith both faring very well at that level this season.

Gragson’s seat has seemingly gotten hotter as the Cup Series season has unfolded and his on-track results as of late are only turning up the heat. According to DriverAverages.com, Gragson has the worst average finishing position (30.5) among full-time Cup drivers in the last six races and the fourth-worst (25.8) in the last 12 races.

With a majority of the full-time Cup rides already being taken up for the 2027 season, Gragson is running out of time and options. Ultimately, given his marketability and poor on-track results in 2026, he might have to go back to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next year.