NASCAR is heading into the 2026 season with the playoff system still up in the air. They’ve stuck with the current format for nearly a decade but the pressure from drivers and fans has made it clear that change should at least be on the table.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President, spoke recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said the debate has gone in many different directions.

“So many people in the room get together and it’s amazing to hear the wide range of opinions on how our playoff format should work going forward. From don’t touch it, everything’s fine to we should go back to the 36 points race schedule. So you know we’re looking at a number of different options,” he said.

Kennedy stressed that whatever the decision is, it won’t be rushed: “It’s a priority for us to announce something sooner than later and ultimately we want to make sure we take the time to do it right. So we want to make sure it’s really thoughtful. Because whatever this next step is, I think our hope is that the new format is just going to be evergreen going forward.”

Media, Drivers and Leadership Clash Over NASCAR Playoff Format’s Future

TV partners want to keep the system that guarantees drama. The elimination rounds and winner-take-all finale provide plenty of moments that play well on TV. “TV wants a playoff. They want eliminations… I don’t know exactly what they want, but they want something close to, I think, what is happening now,” one NBC-aligned insider told Jeff Gluck.

Drivers, on the other hand, are pushing back. Many have said the one-race championship leaves too much to chance. Denny Hamlin has been one of the most vocal critics, pointing out that a full season of good performance can be undone in one afternoon. Chase Elliott has also said a return to the traditional full-season points system would better reward consistency. An opinion Dale Earnhardt Jr. has agreed with as well.

The special committee in charge of reviewing the format includes drivers, owners, manufacturers and media partners with Kennedy leading the group.

Ideas like a multi-race finale have been floating around, but no decision has been made. The confirmation of the 2026 schedule is coming soon and while the current playoff system is listed for now, the door is still open. If nothing changes in time NASCAR may wait until 2027 to implement a new system.