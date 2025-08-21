At Richmond, Joey Logano had a challenging day on the track, starting 38th after spinning out in practice, battling a flat tire, and fighting his way to a fourth-place finish.

The results were impressive by themselves, but what stood out was what it meant: Team Penske is finding its groove at exactly the right time heading into the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick said it on his Happy Hour podcast.

“It’s happening again. Here we go. And when you look at the playoff races, I mean, half the tracks are pro-Penske with the places they can run well. And they’ve been good at Kansas, they’ve been good at Vegas. You show up at Richmond, they got three in the top 5. You can never count these guys out. Logano has the trouble in practice here. He has a flat tire in the race and still finishes in the top 5.”

For Harvick, it’s not just Logano’s individual performance, but the timing and the tracks ahead.

The Schedule and the “Penske Bias” Question

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The playoff schedule runs directly to tracks where Team Penske is strong. Kansas, Vegas and St. Louis are all good for the organization, and Phoenix, which crowns the champion, has been a Penske fortress in recent years. Richmond proved that, with Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric joining Logano in the top 5.

That’s why Harvick’s warning hit a nerve. This isn’t the first time Penske has looked underwhelming for most of the regular season only to flip the switch when it matters. In 2022, Logano entered the playoffs with one win and three top 5s. He left with three playoff wins, including Phoenix, and his third Cup title.

In 2024, the scenario was the same. Logano had a flat first half of the season but exploded during the playoffs with three wins in the last ten races, and won his 3rd Cup title in the finale at Phoenix.

It also happened in 2023. When it’s not Logano leading, it’s Ryan Blaney, another Team Penske driver who proves the organization’s depth and abilityto adapt when it matters most.

Rivals have noticed and some have openly wondered if the system gives Penske too much of an advantage. Kyle Larson complained about the playoff format earlier this season, saying that Phoenix, a track where Penske excels at, has too much power to decide a championship. Larson went further, saying that “if nothing changes” Team Penske will always have the best shot in a one-race championship.

Among fans the phrase “Penske bias” comes out whenever the playoffs roll around, shorthand for the idea that the schedule plays right into their hands.



