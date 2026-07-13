The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450 in North Carolina. As we near the end of the regular season and the 10-race Chase nears, every race becomes more crucial and that’s no different for this weekend at North Wilkesboro’s short track.

Looking at the NASCAR entry list for North Wilkesboro, there will be 37 drivers competing in the WIndow World 450. We’ll have the usual field of 36 drivers, along with

Go Ad-Free

NASCAR Entry List This Week: Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro

Entry Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief 1 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II 4 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins 7 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson 9 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson 10 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle 11 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler 12 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens 13 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves 14 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small 15 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens 16 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley 17 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe 18 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike 19 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle 20 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Andy Street 21 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson 22 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo 23 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack 26 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Justin Alexander 27 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley 29 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris 30 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde 31 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen 32 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley 33 66 Chad Finchum (i) Garage 66 Carl Long 34 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson 35 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert 36 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett 37 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran