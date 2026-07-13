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The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450 in North Carolina. As we near the end of the regular season and the 10-race Chase nears, every race becomes more crucial and that’s no different for this weekend at North Wilkesboro’s short track.

Looking at the NASCAR entry list for North Wilkesboro, there will be 37 drivers competing in the WIndow World 450. We’ll have the usual field of 36 drivers, along with

NASCAR Entry List This Week: Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro

EntryCar No.DriverTeamCrew Chief
11Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBrandon McSwain
22Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian Wilson
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell II
44Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsGrant Hutchens
55Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff Daniels
66Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy Bullins
77Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsRyan Sparks
89Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan Gustafson
910Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew Dickeson
1011Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris Gayle
1112Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan Hassler
1216AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingTrent Owens
1317Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott Graves
1419Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames Small
1520Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam Stevens
1621Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles Stanley
1722Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul Wolfe
1823Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles Denike
1924William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan Fugle
2033Austin Hill (i)Richard Childress RacingAndy Street
2134Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris Lawson
2235Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin Restivo
2338Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan Bergenty
2441Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron Kramer
2542John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis Mack
2643Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBJustin Alexander
2745Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly Scott
2847Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael Kelley
2948Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake Harris
3051Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly Plourde
3154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler Allen
3260Ryan PreeceRFK RacingDerrick Finley
3366Chad Finchum (i)Garage 66Carl Long
3471Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis Peterson
3577Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke Lambert
3688Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingRandall Burnett
3797Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingStephen Doran
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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