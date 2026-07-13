The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to North Wilkesboro Speedway for a rather slim weekend of racing. That’s because it will only be the Cup Series and Truck Series racing this weekend, with the ARCA Menards Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series off.
Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule for North Wilkesboro. All times listed are Eastern Time, and we’ve broken the schedule down first by day and then by series.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro
Here is the NASCAR schedule this week for the Truck Series and Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Friday, July 17
Time (ET)
Event
How to Watch
2:00 PM
Truck Series Practice
Fox Sports 2, Fox One
3:05 PM
Truck Series Qualifying
FS2, Fox One
Saturday, July 18
Time (ET)
Event
How to Watch
12:30 PM
Truck Race – Faith Fest 250
FS1, Fox One
5:00 PM
Cup Series Practice
truTV
6:10 PM
Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
Sunday, July 19
Time (ET)
Event
How to Watch
7:00 PM
Cup Series Race – Window World 450
TNT Sports, HBO Max
NASCAR Truck Series Schedule This Weekend
Here is the Truck Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.
Date
Time (ET)
Event
How to Watch
Friday
2:00 PM
Truck Series Practice
Fox Sports 2, Fox One
Friday
3:05 PM
Truck Series Qualifying
FS2, Fox One
Saturday
12:30 PM
Faith Fest 250
FS1, FOX One
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend
Here is the Cup Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.