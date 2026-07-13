The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to North Wilkesboro Speedway for a rather slim weekend of racing. That’s because it will only be the Cup Series and Truck Series racing this weekend, with the ARCA Menards Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series off.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule for North Wilkesboro. All times listed are Eastern Time, and we’ve broken the schedule down first by day and then by series.

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NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro

Here is the NASCAR schedule this week for the Truck Series and Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Friday, July 17

Time (ET) Event How to Watch 2:00 PM Truck Series Practice Fox Sports 2, Fox One 3:05 PM Truck Series Qualifying FS2, Fox One

Saturday, July 18

Time (ET) Event How to Watch 12:30 PM Truck Race – Faith Fest 250 FS1, Fox One 5:00 PM Cup Series Practice truTV 6:10 PM Cup Series Qualifying truTV

Sunday, July 19

Time (ET) Event How to Watch 7:00 PM Cup Series Race – Window World 450 TNT Sports, HBO Max

NASCAR Truck Series Schedule This Weekend

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Here is the Truck Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.

Date Time (ET) Event How to Watch Friday 2:00 PM Truck Series Practice Fox Sports 2, Fox One Friday 3:05 PM Truck Series Qualifying FS2, Fox One Saturday 12:30 PM Faith Fest 250 FS1, FOX One

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend

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Here is the Cup Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.

Date Time (ET) Event How to Watch Saturday 5:00 PM Truck Series Practice truTV Saturday 6:10 PM Truck Series Qualifying truTV Sunday 7:00 PM Window World 450 TNT Sports, HBO Max

North Wilkesboro Speedway: Quick Stats

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Track Length: 0.625 Miles

0.625 Miles Track Type: Short Track

Short Track Surface: Asphalt

Asphalt Banking: Turns: 14, Frontstretch: 3, Backstretch: 3

North Wilkesboro Speedway Race Details and Stages

Series Stages Laps Distance Traveled Truck 70-140-250 250 Laps 156.25 Miles Cup 80-265-450 450 Laps 281.25 Miles