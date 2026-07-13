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The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to North Wilkesboro Speedway for a rather slim weekend of racing. That’s because it will only be the Cup Series and Truck Series racing this weekend, with the ARCA Menards Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series off.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule for North Wilkesboro. All times listed are Eastern Time, and we’ve broken the schedule down first by day and then by series.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro

Here is the NASCAR schedule this week for the Truck Series and Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Friday, July 17

Time (ET)EventHow to Watch
2:00 PMTruck Series PracticeFox Sports 2, Fox One
3:05 PMTruck Series QualifyingFS2, Fox One

Saturday, July 18

Time (ET)EventHow to Watch
12:30 PMTruck Race – Faith Fest 250FS1, Fox One
5:00 PMCup Series PracticetruTV
6:10 PMCup Series QualifyingtruTV

Sunday, July 19

Time (ET)EventHow to Watch
7:00 PMCup Series Race – Window World 450TNT Sports, HBO Max

NASCAR Truck Series Schedule This Weekend

NASCAR Weekend Schedule, NASCAR Truck Series Schedule This Weekend
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here is the Truck Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.

DateTime (ET)EventHow to Watch
Friday2:00 PMTruck Series PracticeFox Sports 2, Fox One
Friday3:05 PMTruck Series QualifyingFS2, Fox One
Saturday12:30 PMFaith Fest 250FS1, FOX One

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend

NASCAR Schedule This Week, NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Schedule
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Cup Series weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro.

DateTime (ET)EventHow to Watch
Saturday5:00 PMTruck Series PracticetruTV
Saturday6:10 PMTruck Series QualifyingtruTV
Sunday7:00 PMWindow World 450TNT Sports, HBO Max

North Wilkesboro Speedway: Quick Stats

NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Track Length: 0.625 Miles
  • Track Type: Short Track
  • Surface: Asphalt
  • Banking: Turns: 14, Frontstretch: 3, Backstretch: 3

North Wilkesboro Speedway Race Details and Stages

SeriesStagesLapsDistance Traveled
Truck70-140-250250 Laps156.25 Miles
Cup80-265-450450 Laps281.25 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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