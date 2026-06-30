The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long hiatus for the track, and the Cup Series is returning with a loaded field of 39 drivers this weekend. Chicagoland also gets to be part of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with Round 2 taking place this week.

Let’s get right into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the eero 400. On the part-time driver side, Corey Heim (No. 67 car for 23XI Racing), JJ Yeley (No. 44 car for NY Racing Team), and Josh Bilicki (No. 66 car for Garage 66) are competing in this weekend’s Cup race.

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Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland

NASCAR Entry List This Weekend: eero 400 at Chicagoland

Entry Driver Organization Crew Chief 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson 9 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle 11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler 12 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves 14 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small 15 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens 16 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike 19 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle 20 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Andy Street 21 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson 22 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo 23 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty 24 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer 25 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack 26 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Justin Alexander 27 JJ Yeley (i) NY Racing Team Jay Guy 28 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley 30 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris 31 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde 32 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen 33 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley 34 Josh Bilicki (i) Garage 66 Carl Long 35 Corey Heim (i) 23XI Open Robert Barker III 36 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson 37 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert 38 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett 39 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran

Read More: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for Roudn 2 at Chicagoland