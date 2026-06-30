The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long hiatus for the track, and the Cup Series is returning with a loaded field of 39 drivers this weekend. Chicagoland also gets to be part of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with Round 2 taking place this week.
Let’s get right into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the eero 400. On the part-time driver side, Corey Heim (No. 67 car for 23XI Racing), JJ Yeley (No. 44 car for NY Racing Team), and Josh Bilicki (No. 66 car for Garage 66) are competing in this weekend’s Cup race.
Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland
NASCAR Entry List This Weekend: eero 400 at Chicagoland
|Entry
|Driver
|Organization
|Crew Chief
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Brandon McSwain
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Grant Hutchens
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Jeremy Bullins
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|9
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|15
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|16
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Miles Stanley
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|19
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|20
|Austin Hill (i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Andy Street
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|22
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|23
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|24
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Travis Mack
|26
|Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Justin Alexander
|27
|JJ Yeley (i)
|NY Racing Team
|Jay Guy
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Michael Kelley
|30
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|31
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|33
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|34
|Josh Bilicki (i)
|Garage 66
|Carl Long
|35
|Corey Heim (i)
|23XI Open
|Robert Barker III
|36
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|37
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Luke Lambert
|38
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Randall Burnett
|39
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Stephen Doran
Read More: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for Roudn 2 at Chicagoland