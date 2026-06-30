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The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long hiatus for the track, and the Cup Series is returning with a loaded field of 39 drivers this weekend. Chicagoland also gets to be part of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with Round 2 taking place this week.

Let’s get right into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the eero 400. On the part-time driver side, Corey Heim (No. 67 car for 23XI Racing), JJ Yeley (No. 44 car for NY Racing Team), and Josh Bilicki (No. 66 car for Garage 66) are competing in this weekend’s Cup race.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland

NASCAR Entry List This Weekend: eero 400 at Chicagoland

EntryDriverOrganizationCrew Chief
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBrandon McSwain
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian Wilson
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell II
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsGrant Hutchens
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff Daniels
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy Bullins
7Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsRyan Sparks
8Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan Gustafson
9Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew Dickeson
10Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris Gayle
11Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan Hassler
12AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingTrent Owens
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott Graves
14Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames Small
15Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam Stevens
16Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles Stanley
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul Wolfe
18Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles Denike
19William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan Fugle
20Austin Hill (i)Richard Childress RacingAndy Street
21Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris Lawson
22Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin Restivo
23Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan Bergenty
24Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron Kramer
25John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis Mack
26Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBJustin Alexander
27JJ Yeley (i)NY Racing TeamJay Guy
28Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly Scott
29Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael Kelley
30Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake Harris
31Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly Plourde
32Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler Allen
33Ryan PreeceRFK RacingDerrick Finley
34Josh Bilicki (i)Garage 66Carl Long
35Corey Heim (i)23XI OpenRobert Barker III
36Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis Peterson
37Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke Lambert
38Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingRandall Burnett
39Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingStephen Doran

Read More: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for Roudn 2 at Chicagoland

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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