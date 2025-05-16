NASCAR All Star Race purse for 2025 race

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Every year since the 2003 season, the NASCAR Cup Series All Star Race has paid a million dollars to the winner.

That is once again the case on Sunday for the third iteration of the event at North Wilkesboro Speedway most recently won by Joey Logano.

The overall purse for the event is $2,421,400 this year, with the money that isn’t the million dollars being distributed across the field. NASCAR has long since abandoned the policy of public listing payouts per position. It’s secretly listed in the charter agreements each team has with NASCAR or the open agreement non-charter teams sign for each event.

Last year, the purse for the All-Star Race was $3,784,525 — roughly a $1.3 million decrease.