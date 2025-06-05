Leaked Video May Have Spoiled Ram’s NASCAR Comeback Ahead of Big Weekend

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A now-deleted YouTube video may have just given us our first look at Ram’s long-rumored return to NASCAR, just days before the manufacturer teases a big announcement in Detroit.

The video, posted by the Auto Buyers Guide | Alex on Autos channel, was supposed to be about the new 2026 Ram 1500 HEMI. But in the background of a shot filmed at Stellantis HQ, fans saw what looked like a Craftsman Truck Series race truck.

Although low-resolution and brief, the video showed a truck with the №25. It had a Craftsman windshield banner and a body that looked like NASCAR’s current truck template.

Coincidence? We don’t think so. For now, Stellantis, Ram and Dodge have not publicly confirmed their return yet. But this Sunday’s race is in Detroit, Stellantis and Mopar’s backyard. Also, Ram’s official X account has hinted at a big announcement on race day.

Rumors of a Ram return to NASCAR have been going on since February. Most of the chatter has been about a 2026 entry into the Craftsman Truck Series. The Truck Series runs a spec Ilmor engine so it’s a logical re-entry point for the brand after more than a decade away.

Adding fuel to the fire, YouTube star and ARCA driver Garrett Mitchell (aka Cleetus McFarland) has been linked to the potential effort. Sources say McFarland could be the driver and ambassador, using his massive following to bridge the gap between digital audiences and NASCAR’s traditional fanbase. McFarland has made three ARCA Menards Series starts in 2025.

Was it a slip-up or a soft-launch tease? Either way, the video may have spoiled the surprise. But with race weekend underway, we won’t have to wait long to find out if it’s true.