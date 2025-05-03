Kyle Larson addressed Indianapolis 500 qualifying, NASCAR All Star Race conflict

Part of Kyle Larson running the Indianapolis 500 in addition to his NASCAR duties includes the possibility of All-Star Race conflicts with time trials for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

This is in addition to the possibility, like last year, that a rain delay at Indianapolis could create a conflict with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Last year, Larson missed the 600 so he could run the 500 and it created contentious discourse about priorities and then an off-season rules change.

This year, Indianapolis 500 pole round qualifying starts an hour later than last year, so if Larson advances into the pole shootout, it would create a conflict with the start of the All-Star Race.

“I think that I would miss the Fast 6 and go to the All-Star Race,” Larson explained. “It’s important to race in, it’s a lot of money on the line, so sure it’d be great to you know, have an opportunity to get he pole, but I’d rather race for a million dollars and start sixth [at Indy]. We’ll see. I mean, you never really know how it’s going to go. Gotta make sure our car’s fast enough to even worry about all that anyways.”

