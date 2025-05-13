Kyle Busch explains expletive filled rant after Kansas NASCAR incident

Famously, Kyle Busch was mad at everyone on Sunday involved in the four-wide incident that knocked him out of contention for at least a top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Busch was booted off the track, spinning into the grass, where he got beached where he keyed up his in-car radio communication with his team and ripped into Ross Chastain, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson.

First he said ‘fuck,’ and ‘it’s fucking fucked’ because his Richard Childress Racing No. 8 was trapped in the grass.

Then added about the younger drivers that forced it three-wide:

“They’re all fucking clowns. Every single one of ’em.”

He did keep it off the wall, though.



Here's what sent Kyle Busch for a big slide in Kansas: pic.twitter.com/xT7gX45YaQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 11, 2025

Speaking to Denny Hamlin on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Busch explained that his mind hadn’t changed much a day after the fact.

“What the hell were they doing?” Busch said. “I mean, the 1 [Chastain] was running the top, but he was like four feet off the wall. Then the 21 [Berry] is all squiggly wiggly and hits the 4 [Gragson] and then the 4 bounces into me and spins me out. … I had PTSD of the Daytona crash. I was headed into the inside wall and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this again? Like, please rudder.’ So, I downshifted into second gear and the car’s going so slow, it’s just putzing along and then it ramps over the grass because I was trying to get the motor to turn back over by itself and it just stalled on the grass.”

Despite his frustrations with the other drivers, Busch also blamed the car and a durable body that encourages contact.

“Anyways, we’re all clowns,” Busch said. “We all don’t know how to freaking drive. It’s the composite bodies, that’s what it is. Everybody just runs into everybody and runs over everybody and hits everybody, hits the wall because we all just bank on the fact that the body’s just gonna pop back out and we’re going to be fine. These clowns would not have any idea how to drive a steel body car. You touch the wall, and it plows. Put ’em back in the Gen 4 cars.”

Hamlin agreed that young drivers would get a huge wake-up call having to drive cars that would ‘plow’ with damage but they also agreed that NASCAR wants drivers running all over each other.