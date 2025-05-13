Kyle Busch reveals his perfect NASCAR retirement timeline

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch has 63 NASCR Cup Series wins, good for ninth on the all-time list, 13 behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. next up on the running order.

Speaking to Denny Hamlin on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Busch says he really would have liked to have matched Earnhardt, especially driving for Richard Childress but conceded that’s probably out of reach.

So instead, Busch wants to race long enough to at least get to the point to where he can share a Truck Series ride with his now 10-year-old son that next season.

“If I got four more years, let’s just say, 44, if I got four more left… I’d like to run five more because that would put me in the bracket of age for then Brexton, and then what all happens…” Busch said. “If I can get above 70 (wins), for me that would be perfect.”

Busch just turned 40. His son will be able to run short tracks at 16-years-old and the two-time champion has said he hopes to be able to run with a team where they could chase an owner’s championship together.

“With the world we live in with this NextGen car and racing and everyone wrecking on final restarts and all this BS, if you can have a three or four race-win season and make it to the Championship 8, that is a good season,” Busch said. “The icing gets put on the cake when you make it to the Final 4 and then you (blow out) the candle if you’re the champion.”