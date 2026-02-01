Kevin Harvick, one of NASCAR’s most respected voices shared his unfiltered opinion about where NASCAR is headed. NASCAR today hits a crossroads following the antitrust lawsuit from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The 2014 Cup Series champ issued a clear warning.

Harvick believes that with all the legal drama and leadership shifts in the background, it’s more important than ever for the sanctioning body to stay true to its roots and not lose sight of what made the fans fall in love with racing in the first place.

On his “Happy Hour” podcast, 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick urged NASCAR to remain true to its foundational principles. He believes NASCAR should return to the rugged, unapologetic style that once defined competition at the highest levels.

He said: “I just believe that the culture I was brought up in this sport, that bad ass, don’t care about what everybody else thinks. We are NASCAR racing, we are different than everybody else. We don’t need to care about everything that’s happening in the world, we need to stay in our lane and not react to every single situation that happens. I think that’s important.”

He doubled down on the need for authenticity and simplicity, arguing that keeping things straightforward is exactly what the sport needs right now, “We need to keep that bad ass culture that’s always been NASCAR racing and not try to fit into every box that falls along the way. Let’s stay in our lane and do the things that make us great.”

Harvick’s take comes at a massive turning point for NASCAR, as the sport undergoes some big changes both on and off the track. The sanctioning body just reached a settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. That finally closed the book on that long-running charter dispute that ended up in federal court.

Kevin Harvick Weighs in on Leadership and Legal Fallout

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of the structural shake-ups, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps stepped down following those messy public disclosures from the lawsuit, specifically some text messages that really rubbed fans and insiders the wrong way. Harvick touched on the exit, noting that while Phelps did plenty of good for the sport. The fallout from those texts made it pretty much impossible for him to stay in charge.

Speaking about that episode, Harvick said: “We know that the comments he made about Richard Childress and what he said in those texts became public. I think we all talk about our friends here and there. You might text some things that you probably don’t mean but, in the end, it came out in the court of law, and it became public information…”

Harvick also shared his belief that NASCAR doesn’t really need a traditional commissioner. He argued that the sport’s setup and its fanbase are worlds apart from other major American leagues.

His comments feed the ongoing conversations between drivers, owners, and fans about balancing NASCAR’s heritage with today’s competitive and commercial pressures. This debate over culture, identity, and leadership will probably define NASCAR’s public image and its big decisions as we head into the 2026 season.