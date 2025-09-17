During the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski did a late-race bump-and-run on Christopher Bell that came very close to a crash. Bell held on to his car and won the race.

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol was an important moment in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Bell’s win was his fourth of the season and secured his advancement to the Round of 12.

Bell retained the lead after Keselowski’s big bump, held his line through Turns 3 and 4 and crossed the finish line 0.343 seconds ahead. It served as proof that both drivers were sharp on every inch of the track, making critical split-second judgment calls in the high-pressure moment of a playoff.

Denny Hamlin Reacts to Brad Keselowski’s Aggressive Move

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin, on a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, commented on the incident, stating,

“I thought as hard as Brad hit him, I mean, I thought he wrecked him. I could not believe he had the balls to hit him that hard. Bell missed turns one and two; that’s what allowed him to even get close. That just tells you the advantage that leaders got. When second place hits you that hard and it doesn’t even move your car hardly, yikes.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin had a rough evening and ended up 31st due to a wheel falling off his №11 Toyota. That resulted in a two-race suspension for two crew members under the safety violation rules.

Still, Hamlin is a strong playoff contender. The next race, Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21, 2025, will be very important for drivers like Hamlin and Bell who want to get further into the playoffs.