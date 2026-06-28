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Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway has shaken up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings. With the field fighting for a spot in The Chase, every point collected today could prove crucial in determining which 16 drivers make it into the 10-race chase. Now that this weekend’s Cup race is over, we can take a look at the NASCAR standings right now and the new The Chase cutline after 18 points races with a new regular-season points leader at the top.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders today following the race at Sonoma. Further below you can find the The Chase standings and cutline right now.

Unofficial 2026 NASCAR Results at Sonoma, Cup Series Stage Results

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders After Sonoma

PositionDriverPointsPoints Behind Leader
1Denny Hamlin719
2Tyler Reddick718-1
3Ryan Blaney615-104
4Ty Gibbs589-130
5Kyle Larson571-148
6Chase Elliott554-165
7Chris Buescher518-201
8Carson Hocevar509-210
9Daniel Suárez484-235
10Christopher Bell472-247
11Chase Briscoe468-251
12William Byron446-273
13Bubba Wallace444-275
14Shane van Gisbergen425-294
15Ryan Preece402-317
16Austin Cindric401-318
17Erik Jones389-330
18Brad Keselowski376-343
19AJ Allmendinger375-344
20Joey Logano370-349
21Michael McDowell369-350
22Ross Chastain356-363
23Zane Smith340-379
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.319-400
25Riley Herbst317-402
26Todd Gilliland314-405
27John Hunter Nemechek310-409
28Austin Dillon280-439
29Alex Bowman231-488
30Noah Gragsson221-498
31Josh Berry217-502
32Cole Custer211-508
33Ty Dillon204-515
34Connor Zilisch (R)198-521
35Cody Ware156-563

NASCAR Cup Series Standings: The Chase Cutline

NASCAR Standings Today, The Chase Cutline Right Now, Cup Series Points Leaders after Sonoma
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
PositionDriverPointsPoints Behind Cutline
17Erik Jones389-12
18Brad Keselowski376-25
19AJ Allmendinger375-26
20Joey Logano370-31
21Michael McDowell369-32
22Ross Chastain356-45
23Zane Smith340-61
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.319-82
25Riley Herbst317-84
26Todd Gilliland314-87
27John Hunter Nemechek310-91
28Austin Dillon280-121
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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