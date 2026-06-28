Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway has shaken up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings. With the field fighting for a spot in The Chase, every point collected today could prove crucial in determining which 16 drivers make it into the 10-race chase. Now that this weekend’s Cup race is over, we can take a look at the NASCAR standings right now and the new The Chase cutline after 18 points races with a new regular-season points leader at the top.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders today following the race at Sonoma. Further below you can find the The Chase standings and cutline right now.
Unofficial 2026 NASCAR Results at Sonoma, Cup Series Stage Results
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders After Sonoma
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Points Behind Leader
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|719
|–
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|718
|-1
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|615
|-104
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|589
|-130
|5
|Kyle Larson
|571
|-148
|6
|Chase Elliott
|554
|-165
|7
|Chris Buescher
|518
|-201
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|509
|-210
|9
|Daniel Suárez
|484
|-235
|10
|Christopher Bell
|472
|-247
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|468
|-251
|12
|William Byron
|446
|-273
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|444
|-275
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|425
|-294
|15
|Ryan Preece
|402
|-317
|16
|Austin Cindric
|401
|-318
|17
|Erik Jones
|389
|-330
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|376
|-343
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|375
|-344
|20
|Joey Logano
|370
|-349
|21
|Michael McDowell
|369
|-350
|22
|Ross Chastain
|356
|-363
|23
|Zane Smith
|340
|-379
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|319
|-400
|25
|Riley Herbst
|317
|-402
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|314
|-405
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|310
|-409
|28
|Austin Dillon
|280
|-439
|29
|Alex Bowman
|231
|-488
|30
|Noah Gragsson
|221
|-498
|31
|Josh Berry
|217
|-502
|32
|Cole Custer
|211
|-508
|33
|Ty Dillon
|204
|-515
|34
|Connor Zilisch (R)
|198
|-521
|35
|Cody Ware
|156
|-563
NASCAR Cup Series Standings: The Chase Cutline
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Points Behind Cutline
|17
|Erik Jones
|389
|-12
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|376
|-25
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|375
|-26
|20
|Joey Logano
|370
|-31
|21
|Michael McDowell
|369
|-32
|22
|Ross Chastain
|356
|-45
|23
|Zane Smith
|340
|-61
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|319
|-82
|25
|Riley Herbst
|317
|-84
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|314
|-87
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|310
|-91
|28
|Austin Dillon
|280
|-121