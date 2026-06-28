Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway has shaken up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings. With the field fighting for a spot in The Chase, every point collected today could prove crucial in determining which 16 drivers make it into the 10-race chase. Now that this weekend’s Cup race is over, we can take a look at the NASCAR standings right now and the new The Chase cutline after 18 points races with a new regular-season points leader at the top.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders today following the race at Sonoma. Further below you can find the The Chase standings and cutline right now.

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Unofficial 2026 NASCAR Results at Sonoma, Cup Series Stage Results

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders After Sonoma

Position Driver Points Points Behind Leader 1 Denny Hamlin 719 – 2 Tyler Reddick 718 -1 3 Ryan Blaney 615 -104 4 Ty Gibbs 589 -130 5 Kyle Larson 571 -148 6 Chase Elliott 554 -165 7 Chris Buescher 518 -201 8 Carson Hocevar 509 -210 9 Daniel Suárez 484 -235 10 Christopher Bell 472 -247 11 Chase Briscoe 468 -251 12 William Byron 446 -273 13 Bubba Wallace 444 -275 14 Shane van Gisbergen 425 -294 15 Ryan Preece 402 -317 16 Austin Cindric 401 -318 17 Erik Jones 389 -330 18 Brad Keselowski 376 -343 19 AJ Allmendinger 375 -344 20 Joey Logano 370 -349 21 Michael McDowell 369 -350 22 Ross Chastain 356 -363 23 Zane Smith 340 -379 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 319 -400 25 Riley Herbst 317 -402 26 Todd Gilliland 314 -405 27 John Hunter Nemechek 310 -409 28 Austin Dillon 280 -439 29 Alex Bowman 231 -488 30 Noah Gragsson 221 -498 31 Josh Berry 217 -502 32 Cole Custer 211 -508 33 Ty Dillon 204 -515 34 Connor Zilisch (R) 198 -521 35 Cody Ware 156 -563

NASCAR Cup Series Standings: The Chase Cutline

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Driver Points Points Behind Cutline 17 Erik Jones 389 -12 18 Brad Keselowski 376 -25 19 AJ Allmendinger 375 -26 20 Joey Logano 370 -31 21 Michael McDowell 369 -32 22 Ross Chastain 356 -45 23 Zane Smith 340 -61 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 319 -82 25 Riley Herbst 317 -84 26 Todd Gilliland 314 -87 27 John Hunter Nemechek 310 -91 28 Austin Dillon 280 -121