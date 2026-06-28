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Who won the NASCAR race today? Shane van Gisbergen dominated at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday afternoon, leading 75 laps and holding off Chase Briscoe at the end to find his way to victory lane and completing the sweep at Sonoma this weekend. With the race over, let’s dive into the unofficial NASCAR results from Sunday’s Cup race.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Sonoma. We’ll lead things off with the full Toyota / Save Mart 350 resuls and points totals at the finish. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Here are the NASCAR results today from Sonoma.

PositionDriverPoints
1Shane van Gisbergen63 Points — (8 Stage Points)
2Chase Briscoe37 Points — (2 Stage Points)
3Ty Gibbs54 Points — (20 Stage Points)
4Kyle Larson35 Points — (2 Stage Points)
5Christopher Bell50 Points – (18 Stage Points)
6Ryan Blaney32 Points — (2 Stage Points)
7Connor Zilisch33 Points — (3 Stage Points)
8Ryan Preece35 Points — (6 Stage Points)
9Michael McDowell36 Points — (8 Stage Points)
10Alex Bowman32 Points — (5 Stage Points)
11Carson Hocevar33 Points — (7 Stage Points)
12William Byron25 Points
13Austin Cindric31 Points — (7 Stage Points)
14Ross Chastain30 Points — (6 Stage Points)
15Brad Keselowski22 Points
16AJ Allmendinger29 Points — (8 Stage Points)
17Chase Elliott20 Points
18Zane Smith24 Points — (5 Stage Points)
19Chris Buescher18 Points
20Cole Custer17 Points
21Ricky Stenhouse Jr16 Points
22Bubba Wallace15 Points
23Erik Jones17 Points — (3 Stage Points)
24Joey Logano13 Points
25John H. Nemechek12 Points
26Denny Hamlin11 Points
27Austin Dillon10 Points
28Josh Berry9 Points
29Todd Gilliland8 Points
30Riley Herbst8 Points — (1 Stage Points)
31Daniel Suarez6 Points
32Noah Gragson5 Points
33Cody Ware4 Points
34Ty Dillon3 Points
35Austin Hill2 Points
36Tyler Reddick2 Points (+1 Fastest Lap)

NASCAR Stage Results at Sonoma

NASCAR Results Today, NASCAR Stage Results Today
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results for the Toyota / Save Mart 350.

NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Ty Gibbs10 Points
2Christopher Bell9 Points
3Michael McDowell8 Points
4Carson Hocevar7 Points
5Ryan Preece6 Points
6Alex Bowman5 Points
7Shane van Gisbergen4 Points
8Erik Jones3 Points
9Kyle Larson2 Points
10Riley Herbst1 Point

NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Ty Gibbs10 Points
2Christopher Bell9 Points
3AJ Allmendinger8 Points
4Austin Cindric7 Points
5Ross Chastain6 Points
6Zane Smith5 Points
7Shane van Gisbergen4 Points
8Connor Zilisch3 Points
9Chase Briscoe2 Points
10Ryan Blaney1 Point
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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