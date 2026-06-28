Who won the NASCAR race today? Shane van Gisbergen dominated at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday afternoon, leading 75 laps and holding off Chase Briscoe at the end to find his way to victory lane and completing the sweep at Sonoma this weekend. With the race over, let’s dive into the unofficial NASCAR results from Sunday’s Cup race.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Sonoma. We’ll lead things off with the full Toyota / Save Mart 350 resuls and points totals at the finish. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Here are the NASCAR results today from Sonoma.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|63 Points — (8 Stage Points)
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|37 Points — (2 Stage Points)
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|54 Points — (20 Stage Points)
|4
|Kyle Larson
|35 Points — (2 Stage Points)
|5
|Christopher Bell
|50 Points – (18 Stage Points)
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|32 Points — (2 Stage Points)
|7
|Connor Zilisch
|33 Points — (3 Stage Points)
|8
|Ryan Preece
|35 Points — (6 Stage Points)
|9
|Michael McDowell
|36 Points — (8 Stage Points)
|10
|Alex Bowman
|32 Points — (5 Stage Points)
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|33 Points — (7 Stage Points)
|12
|William Byron
|25 Points
|13
|Austin Cindric
|31 Points — (7 Stage Points)
|14
|Ross Chastain
|30 Points — (6 Stage Points)
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|22 Points
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|29 Points — (8 Stage Points)
|17
|Chase Elliott
|20 Points
|18
|Zane Smith
|24 Points — (5 Stage Points)
|19
|Chris Buescher
|18 Points
|20
|Cole Custer
|17 Points
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|16 Points
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|15 Points
|23
|Erik Jones
|17 Points — (3 Stage Points)
|24
|Joey Logano
|13 Points
|25
|John H. Nemechek
|12 Points
|26
|Denny Hamlin
|11 Points
|27
|Austin Dillon
|10 Points
|28
|Josh Berry
|9 Points
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|8 Points
|30
|Riley Herbst
|8 Points — (1 Stage Points)
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|6 Points
|32
|Noah Gragson
|5 Points
|33
|Cody Ware
|4 Points
|34
|Ty Dillon
|3 Points
|35
|Austin Hill
|2 Points
|36
|Tyler Reddick
|2 Points (+1 Fastest Lap)
NASCAR Stage Results at Sonoma
Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results for the Toyota / Save Mart 350.
NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ty Gibbs
|10 Points
|2
|Christopher Bell
|9 Points
|3
|Michael McDowell
|8 Points
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|7 Points
|5
|Ryan Preece
|6 Points
|6
|Alex Bowman
|5 Points
|7
|Shane van Gisbergen
|4 Points
|8
|Erik Jones
|3 Points
|9
|Kyle Larson
|2 Points
|10
|Riley Herbst
|1 Point
NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ty Gibbs
|10 Points
|2
|Christopher Bell
|9 Points
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|8 Points
|4
|Austin Cindric
|7 Points
|5
|Ross Chastain
|6 Points
|6
|Zane Smith
|5 Points
|7
|Shane van Gisbergen
|4 Points
|8
|Connor Zilisch
|3 Points
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|2 Points
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|1 Point