Who won the NASCAR race today? Shane van Gisbergen dominated at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday afternoon, leading 75 laps and holding off Chase Briscoe at the end to find his way to victory lane and completing the sweep at Sonoma this weekend. With the race over, let’s dive into the unofficial NASCAR results from Sunday’s Cup race.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Sonoma. We’ll lead things off with the full Toyota / Save Mart 350 resuls and points totals at the finish. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

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Toyota / Save Mart 350

Here are the NASCAR results today from Sonoma.

Position Driver Points 1 Shane van Gisbergen 63 Points — (8 Stage Points) 2 Chase Briscoe 37 Points — (2 Stage Points) 3 Ty Gibbs 54 Points — (20 Stage Points) 4 Kyle Larson 35 Points — (2 Stage Points) 5 Christopher Bell 50 Points – (18 Stage Points) 6 Ryan Blaney 32 Points — (2 Stage Points) 7 Connor Zilisch 33 Points — (3 Stage Points) 8 Ryan Preece 35 Points — (6 Stage Points) 9 Michael McDowell 36 Points — (8 Stage Points) 10 Alex Bowman 32 Points — (5 Stage Points) 11 Carson Hocevar 33 Points — (7 Stage Points) 12 William Byron 25 Points 13 Austin Cindric 31 Points — (7 Stage Points) 14 Ross Chastain 30 Points — (6 Stage Points) 15 Brad Keselowski 22 Points 16 AJ Allmendinger 29 Points — (8 Stage Points) 17 Chase Elliott 20 Points 18 Zane Smith 24 Points — (5 Stage Points) 19 Chris Buescher 18 Points 20 Cole Custer 17 Points 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 16 Points 22 Bubba Wallace 15 Points 23 Erik Jones 17 Points — (3 Stage Points) 24 Joey Logano 13 Points 25 John H. Nemechek 12 Points 26 Denny Hamlin 11 Points 27 Austin Dillon 10 Points 28 Josh Berry 9 Points 29 Todd Gilliland 8 Points 30 Riley Herbst 8 Points — (1 Stage Points) 31 Daniel Suarez 6 Points 32 Noah Gragson 5 Points 33 Cody Ware 4 Points 34 Ty Dillon 3 Points 35 Austin Hill 2 Points 36 Tyler Reddick 2 Points (+1 Fastest Lap)

NASCAR Stage Results at Sonoma

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results for the Toyota / Save Mart 350.

NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Ty Gibbs 10 Points 2 Christopher Bell 9 Points 3 Michael McDowell 8 Points 4 Carson Hocevar 7 Points 5 Ryan Preece 6 Points 6 Alex Bowman 5 Points 7 Shane van Gisbergen 4 Points 8 Erik Jones 3 Points 9 Kyle Larson 2 Points 10 Riley Herbst 1 Point

NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Ty Gibbs 10 Points 2 Christopher Bell 9 Points 3 AJ Allmendinger 8 Points 4 Austin Cindric 7 Points 5 Ross Chastain 6 Points 6 Zane Smith 5 Points 7 Shane van Gisbergen 4 Points 8 Connor Zilisch 3 Points 9 Chase Briscoe 2 Points 10 Ryan Blaney 1 Point