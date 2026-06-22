Sunday’s Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado certainly didn’t go like anyone expected, with favorites Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen getting taken out early in a wreck at the front of the field. With two of the front-runners taken out, we got a bit of chaos on the San Diego Street Course and there’s plenty to analyze from today’s Cup Series action.

Let’s dive into our winners and losers from the NASCAR race today at Naval Base Coronado.

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Winner: Corey Heim

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It’s Heim Time in the Cup Series. If you asked everyone in NASCAR who was going to win at Naval Base Coronado, at least 20 drivers might’ve been picked before Corey Heim. Did he ahve a bit of good fortune with the likes of SVG and Connor Zilisch getting taken out early? Yes. However, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion when it mattered and seized on a rare mistake made by Tyler Reddick to move into first. He left everyone behind him after that, cruising to his first-ever Cup Series win. Heim didn’t even need to wait until his rookie season to get his first Cup trophy and we can’t wait to see him full-time in 2027.

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Loser: Brad Keselowski

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It just keeps getting worse for Brad Keselowski. He left Charlotte in firm position to make The Chase, but everything that could go wrong since then has. The No. 6 car had a tire issue in the final stage, but even before that, there were other problems for Keselowski. He finished Sunday’s race in 34th, scoring just 3 points. Keselowski has now combined to score just 11 points in the last four races, which helps explain why he sits 19th in points right now.

Winner: Ryan Preece

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Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team desperately needed this. Entering the NASCAR race today, Preece was coming off a four-race stretch where he had recorded single-digit points in each of those contests. He scored 19 stage points alone on Sunday. The timing also worked out perfectly, as Shane van Gisbergen picked up a DNF, Bubba Wallace had issues and Brad Keselowski didn’t perform particularly well. After a disastrous month-long stretch for Preece, this points day thrusts him right back into The Chase hunt.

Related: Latest Intel on Ryan Preece’s Future with RFK Racing

Loser: Shane van Gisbergen

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Shane van Gisbergen certainly isn’t to blame for the wreck midway through Stage 2, which resulted in the No. 97 car going straight to the garage. What lands SVG on the “losers” from the NASCAR race today is the fallout from this race. Everyone expected him to win at Naval Base Coronado, picking up a minimum of 60-plus points when factoring in stage results. He didn’t get anything in Stage 1, opting to flip the stage, and that decision proved costly on Lap 31 because of Austin Hill’s lockup that caused the wreck. SVG picked up single-digit points on a road course, and that could be devastating for his hopes of making The Chase.

Winner: 23XI Racing

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It was clear immediately that 23XI Racing’s four-car lineup had the speed to be competitive at Naval Base Coronado. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and race-winner Corey Heim all led laps in the NASCAR race today, showing impressive organization-wide pace. Wallace recording a career-best second-place finish on a road course, in itself, is remarkable, but it’s even more impressive when you consider the No. 23 pit crew made a major gaffe that caused his front-left tire to come off for a two-lap penalty in Stage 1. Even Riley Herbst, who is in his final year with 23XI, delivered an eighth-place finish in San Diego and picked up stage points. It’s official at this point, 23XI is the third-best team in NASCAR and there’s a gap between it and Team Penske.

Loser: Connor Zilisch

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If Connor Zilisch didn’t have bad luck, he wouldn’t have any luck at all. It has been an all-time bad rookie season for the 19-year-old and the No. 18 this year. What everyone hoped for was a moment of rejuvenation at San Diego, with Zilisch’s road-course wheelman skills put on full display. He showcased them early, leading 8 of the first 31 laps. Unfortunately on the restart on Lap 31, Austin Hill couldn’t make the turn driving side-by-side with Zilisch and he drove right into him. Zilisch has now finished 30th or worse in four of his last five races and he could soon be fighting off Cody Worse for last place in points.

Winner: Zane Smith

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Front Row Motorsports might want to accelerate those contract extension talks with Zane Smith. A week ago he was running inside the top five at Pocono before an aggressive move caused him to wreck. However, he had top-10 finishes at Charlotte and Nashville prior to that. In the NASCAR race today, Smith showed remarkable skills navigating the San Diego Street Course, earning himself a fourth-place finish. If FRM doesn’t get Smith signed to a new deal, we’d guarantee top teams will poach him in 2027.

Related: NASCAR Teams Eyeing Zane Smith

Loser: William Byron

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William Byron will still make The Chase. However, it is definitively safe to say he won’t be winning a Cup Series championship this season. The No. 24 car had issues again this weekend, resulting in Byron finishing 32nd and 7 laps down at the finish. This is the third time in the last four weeks he’s finished 18th or worse, and he’s scored single-digit points in three of the last eight races. Heading to Sonoma, Byron is 162 points back of Ryan Blaney in third place and 115 points back of fourth. Given how the points are awarded heading into The Chase based on regular-season finish, we feel comfortable saying Byron’s championship hopes are squashed in June.