RFK Racing made its first big move of NASCAR silly season this summer, signing Chris Buescher to a contract extension. However, with the team losing its third charter in 2027, there have been questions regarding Ryan Preece’s future with the organization.

During a recent episode of Dirty Mo Overdrive this past week, NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said that Preece is expected to re-sign with RFK for 2027.

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“We expect that Ryan Preece is going to return to RFK Racing. The team likes him a lot, the sponsors like him a lot and Ryan is in a good situation that he likes at RFK Racing…Everyone involved thinks that Ryan Preece is going to return to RFK Racing.” Jordan Bianchi on Ryan Preece’s future with RFK Racing

It is good news for Preece at a time when he is struggling. Just a few weeks ago, the veteran driver was firmly in the mix to make the playoffs, and there seemed to be a strong likelihood of all three RFK drivers earning one of the 16 spots. However, things have spiraled for the No. 60 team as of late.

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Across the last four races, Preece has totaled just 26 points with an average finishing position of 31.25. He has plummeted to 19th among points leaders entering this weekend at Naval Base Coronado, sitting 33 points behind the cutline.

The struggles also came at an unfortunate time for RFK Racing. After this season, the team’s deal to lease the charter owned by Rick Ware Racing will expire. That charter will be under the control of Legacy Motor Club in 2027, with a driver already seemingly picked out for that seat next season.

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RFK does have the option of pursuing a third charter, but that will cost the team tens of millions of dollars. The alternative for RFK is running Preece as an open car next season, with sponsors like Kroger made aware of the situation and supporting the team with the No. 60 running as an open team next year.

While it is not the ideal situation for Preece, as open cars receive less purse money in races, staying with RFK seems to be the best option for him. Barring something unexpected, there is a strong likelihood that RFK’s three-car team remains fully in place for 2027.