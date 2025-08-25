After a court filing revealed that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports could soon have their NASCAR charters sold off, the pair of racing teams is trying to use the courts to fight back.

Following a preliminary injunction request by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports recently, NASCAR countered with an opposition filing that revealed something very surprising. That there were existing teams interested in buying the charters originally issued to 23XI and Front Row.

With a 30-day bidding process required to sell the charters, NASCAR claimed it needed to begin the process soon since new entrants would need to get started by Oct. 1 in order to take part in the 2026 Cup Series season. The stunning move sent shockwaves through the sport and was another major salvo in the ongoing battle between NASCAR and the two teams.

23XI, Front Row have filed a notice clarifying what they want out of the court injunction hearing Thursday:



Well, the saga took another turn on Monday. “23XI, Front Row have filed a notice clarifying what they want out of the court injunction hearing on Thursday. That NASCAR cannot transfer in any way the six disputed charters and entitle their six cars to all the benefits of the charter agreement all through the December trial,” Motorsport’s Matt Weaver reported.

The antitrust lawsuit between 23XI and Front Row, and NASCAR is set to begin in December. Blocking the league from making huge moves when it comes to charters makes sense. Since litigation is still far from being resolved. It would seem likely that the court will acquiesce to the request and deny the attempt to deal a very damaging blow to the pair of teams before the case and the 2026 NASCAR season begin.