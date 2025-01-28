NASCAR entry list for preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The new NASCAR Cup Series season means faces in new places. This is also the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, an exhibition event, meaning there are several unique one-off entries in the race that will likely never be seen in the Cup Series again either.

For example, the two winningest drivers in the history of the Tour Type Modified division at Bowman Gray Stadium are making their Cup Series debuts – Tim Brown for Rick Ware Racing and Burt Myers for Team Amerivet.

This race also features the Front Row Motorsports debut for Noah Gragson and the return to that team for Zane Smith but also Todd Gilliland in the flagship No. 38 after three seasons in the No. 34.

Josh Berry is making his Wood Brothers debut.

AJ Allmendinger is back at Kaulig Racing and Riley Herbst has joined 23XI Racing. Cole Custer has returned to the Haas No. 41 now called Haas Factory Team. Cody Ware is back full-time in the family owned No. 51.

Ryan Preece is debuting for RFK Racing and Michael McDowell has moved to Spire Motorsports. Shane Van Gisbergen is racing full-time in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

Entry List

1 | Ross Chastain | Phil Surgen | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

2 | Austin Cindric | Brian Wilson | Team Penske | Ford

3 | Austin Dillon | Richard Boswell | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

4 | Noah Gragson | Drew Blickensderfer | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

5 | Kyle Larson | Cliff Daniels | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

6 | Brad Keselowski | Jeremy Bullins | RFK Racing | Ford

7 | Justin Haley | Rodney Childers | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Kyle Busch | Randall Burnett | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

9 | Chase Elliott | Alan Gustafson | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

10 | Ty Dillon | Andrew Dickeson | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

11| Denny Hamlin | Chris Gayle | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

12 | Ryan Blaney | Jonathan Hassler | Team Penske | Ford

15 | Tim Brown | Jerry Kelley | Rick Ware Racing | Ford

16| AJ Allmendinger | Trent Owens | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

17| Chris Buescher | Scott Graves | RFK Racing | Ford

19| Chase Briscoe | James Small | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | Christopher Bell | Adam Stevens | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Josh Berry | Miles Stanley | Wood Brothers Racing | Ford

22 | Joey Logano | Paul Wolfe | Team Penske | Ford

23| Bubba Wallace | Bootie Barker | 23XI Racing

24 | William Byron | Rudy Fugle | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

34 | Todd Gilliland | Chris Lawson | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

35 | Riley Herbst | Davin Restivo | 23XI Racing | Toyota

38 | Zane Smith | Ryan Bergentry | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

41 | Cole Custer | Aaron Kramer | Haas Factory Team | Ford

42| John Hunter Nemechek | Travis Mack | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

43| Erik Jones | Ben Beshore | Legacy Motor Club | Toyot

45 | Tyler Reddick | Billy Scott | 23XI Racing | Toyota

47| Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Mike Kelley | HYAK Racing | Ford

48| Alex Bowman | Blake Harris | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

50 | Burt Myers | Tony Eury Jr. | Team Amerivet | Chevrolet

51 | Justin Haley | Billy Plourde |Rick Ware Racing | Ford

54 | Ty Gibbs | Tyler Allen | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

60 | Ryan Preece | Derrick Finley | RFK Racing | Ford

66 | Garrett Smithley | Carl Long | Garage 66 | Ford

71 | Michael McDowell | Travis Peterson | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

77 | Carson Hocevar | Luke Lambert | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

88 | Shane Van Gisbergen | Stephen Doran | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

99 | Daniel Suarez | Matt Swiderski | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

Practice and qualifying is set for 6:10 on FS1 and heat races are set for 8:30 on FS1. The last chance race is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday on FOX and the main event is scheduled for 8 on FOX.

23 cars will start the main event.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.