NASCAR adding new bonus point for all three national divisions

As part of a sponsorship extension with Comcast Xfinity, NASCAR will now award a bonus point to the driver with the fastest lap in each Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series race starting in 2025.

Xfinity will come back for just 2025 as title sponsor of the second tier division, previously the Busch Series and Nationwide Series, but has also signed a multiyear extension to remain one of the four Premier Partners of the Cup Series.

“We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before, and continue to connect with fans in new and engaging ways,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership & Engagement at Comcast.

“NASCAR is incredibly appreciative of Comcast’s continued partnership and their commitment to innovation and fan engagement within our sport,” said Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR. “Their contributions over the past decade, from enhancing the fan experience to supporting community initiatives, have been invaluable. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership during the 2025 season and beyond.”

Again, the Xfinity Fastest Lap bonus will go into effect immediately and it’s been shown over and over again that a single point could make the difference between playoff advancement or elimination.

