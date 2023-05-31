Monty Williams lands $72 million contract to become Detroit Pistons next head coach

What’s the best way to overcome being fired as a head coach by an NBA team? Monty Williams will find out soon enough.

Weeks after the Phoenix Suns sent him packing following another premature exit in the NBA Playoffs, Williams has landed on his feet in more ways than one.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former NBA Coach of the Year has agreed in principle to replace Dwane Casey on the Detroit Pistons’ bench. The contract is set to be worth $72 million over six years, making him the highest-paid head coach in the NBA. Charania goes on to note the deal could be worth up to $100 million over eight seasons.

Previously, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs held that title at $11.5 million per season followed by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ($9.5 million).

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fair or not, Monty Williams acted as the fall guy after Phoenix was blown out at home in an elimination game for the second consecutive season. The Suns found themselves down by 30 points at halftime in Game 6 of their second-round series to the Denver Nuggets, only to be run off the court from that point on. He was fired the next day.

As a highly respected individual around the basketball world, these two ugly postseasons exits didn’t impact Williams too much.

Monty Williams now takes over for a Pistons team that has youngsters Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to build around. Detroit also boasts the fifth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.