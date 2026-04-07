Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted enjoying a New York Yankees game from a luxury suite at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, even as a prolonged government shutdown has left tens of thousands of federal workers without paychecks for a sixth week.

How bad a look is this? Even TMZ Sports described it as a “swing and a miss.”

Fans sure as heck didn’t care, however.

The Bronx Democrat was in her second week of paid congressional vacation while attending the rain-delayed matchup against the Miami Marlins. Fans spotted her and grabbed some selfies.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just spotted looking gorgeous at the Yankees game tonight,” one giddy fan wrote on X.

BREAKING: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just spotted looking gorgeous at the Yankees game tonight. pic.twitter.com/y4txEZejoN — ‎ً (@am4rrt) April 6, 2026

Livin’ Large in Yankees Luxury Suite During Government Shutdown

Sources told the New York Post that AOC watched the game from a private suite rather than the bleachers with constituents. The knockout former bartender was seen donning a Yankees cap and a dark navy-and-white striped sweater as she posed for selfies with clearly excited fans.

I still can’t believe me & @stantonispookie ran into AOC today pic.twitter.com/QFcqxY4DQW — Jaz (@jj_jov) April 6, 2026

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The optics have drawn sharp criticism amid the Democrat-led shutdown, which has left approximately 35,000 federal workers — including DHS staffers, FEMA employees, U.S. Coast Guard members, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency personnel — unpaid for 48 days in some cases.

While AOC relaxed in comfort during the long rain delay, many of those workers are at home trying to contend with mounting bills and financial hardship.

TMZ noted the broader context of lawmakers indulging in congressional paid time off, with others vacationing in places such as Las Vegas, Scotland, the Caribbean, and Disney World.

“Buy her some peanuts and Cracker Jack,” they quipped, “while thousands of federal workers are still going unpaid.”

Oof.

The contest itself was a soggy affair, delayed more than three-and-a-half hours by heavy rain before the Yankees ultimately fell to the Marlins 7-6 after blowing a three-run lead.

AOC has not publicly commented on her attendance at the game or responded to inquiries about the shutdown’s impact on her constituents.