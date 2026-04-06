Golf legend Butch Harmon delivered a blunt assessment of why President Trump will never be welcomed as a member at Augusta National Golf Club, the exclusive home of the Masters.

The reasoning isn’t that far beyond belief. Whether you are a fan of the President or not, Harmon’s assessment is pretty accurate.

The renowned coach — best known for guiding Tiger Woods to his breakthrough 1997 Masters victory and many more major titles — said Trump’s larger-than-life personality simply does not align with the club’s culture of dignity and discretion.

“I think you can answer that yourself – because he’s Trump,” Harmon said when asked why the President would never be allowed at Augusta National. “I think he is who he is. He’s full of himself. He’s the type of person that I don’t think fits the profile of an Augusta member.”

🚨🗣️❌ #NOT WELCOME — Legendary golf instructor Butch Harmon says President Donald Trump does not fit the profile for being a member at Augusta National.



“I think you can answer that yourself – because he’s Trump. I think he is who he is. He’s full of himself. He’s the type of… pic.twitter.com/D4T6KPTxau — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 5, 2026

Butch Harmon Calls Out Why Trump’s Personality ‘Doesn’t Fit’ Augusta National

Arguing that Trump’s personality simply “doesn’t mix” with the buttoned-up, whisper-quiet vibe the club demands isn’t all that shocking. The President’s personality doesn’t exactly mix well with other politicians either. It’s what makes him, him. For better or worse.

In other words, the same larger-than-life energy that helped Trump win the White House twice apparently doesn’t play well with the stuffy old types guarding the gates at Augusta. News alert!

“I’ve known him most of my whole life, because his father was a member of Winged Foot; what you see is what you get with him. And I don’t think his personality fits the membership at Augusta,” added Harmon.

“And it doesn’t matter that he is president. I don’t think that has anything to do with it, because there’s been a lot of other presidents who played golf, and they’re not members. [Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama, they played golf. I think it’s just his personality doesn’t mix with that particular club,” he continued.

“That’s as politically correct as I can be.”

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The comments come as Augusta National prepares to host the 2026 Masters, which starts Thursday, an event renowned for its impeccably behaved patrons and strict adherence to tradition.

Harmon, who will be on site working as an analyst for Sky Sports, praised the club’s ability to maintain a refined atmosphere in contrast to rowdier scenes at events like last year’s Ryder Cup.

In fact, he said the scene at the Ryder Cup made him embarrassed to be an American.

“I thought the Ryder Cup was disgusting,” Harmon said. “It was embarrassing being an American. I love the Ryder Cup, it’s my favorite one to broadcast, and being from New York, I had planned to work with the Sky [Sports] team.”

“But I decided to pull out for that main reason. I felt we would spend more time talking about what’s going on in the gallery with the fans being unruly than we would the golf, and I just didn’t feel I wanted to be part of it.”

By contrast, Harmon says the Masters has “the best behaved patrons in all of golf.”