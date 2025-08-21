New York Mets fans have been clamoring for the team to bring up more of its stud pitching prospects. And a notable beat reporter believes the arrival of another could be very soon.

The Mets’ starting staff has declined over the last month. It has created a huge amount of concern as the team has slumped and is far from a guarantee to reach the playoffs this year. Fortunately for the club, they have improved their farm system a lot in recent years. And have several talented arms in the minors.

Fans got to see one of them last week when top-five prospect Nolan McLean had an impressive big league debut against the Seattle Mariners. Against a good M’s batting order, he gave up just two hits and no runs over 5.1 innings and struck out eight. It made fans want to see more youth get the call to replace some of the team’s struggling starters or stretch the rotation to six.

Well, during a Thursday morning appearance on New York radio station WFAN, FOX Sports Mets beat writer Deesha Thosar suggested Sproat getting called up is very likely and could happen soon.

“Nolan McLean was aggressive [in his debut]. He was attacking the strike zone, and Mets pitchers have to do that. I think Sproat would be a better way to go. [Tylor] Megill has to get in there at some point. If the Mets do get into the playoffs, he has to be an arm they can rely on. Especially if he can be out of the bullpen. But I think we could see Sproat here in the next couple of weeks.” Deesha Thosar

Brandon Sproat stats: 7-6 record, 4.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 100 strikeouts

The 2023 second-round pick has been one of the most talked-about young arms in the New York Mets system of the last couple of years. While he does not have the same electric stuff as McLean or elite prospect Jonah Tong, he is skilled and steady. He has a fastball that ticks up to triple digits. A strong sinker that hits the mid-90s. And a good upper-80s changeup to keep hitters off balance.

He may not replace a specific starter if he does get the call, and could just extend the rotation to six. However, if Clay Holmes’ late-season slump continues, he could be the next veteran arm to join Frankie Montas in the bullpen.