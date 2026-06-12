The Los Angeles Dodgers secured an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 11, 2026. But, an injury to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani overshadowed this mid-June win.

The Injury and Aftermath

Ohtani was removed from the game in the seventh inning due to left knee inflammation. After reaching base in all four of his previous plate appearances, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal while the Dodgers were protecting a narrow lead.

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Ohtani left game due to left knee inflammation. https://t.co/EnpKRMruxy — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 12, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated the move was largely precautionary, noting that Ohtani told trainers he “felt a little something behind his knee.” Roberts said he “didn’t see any sense in risking” leaving Ohtani in the game.

The discomfort may have stemmed from a stolen-base attempt earlier in the game where Ohtani had to return to first base following a foul ball by Andy Pages.

The injury scare compounded a tough night for the Dodgers’ roster, despite the win. Dodgers’ starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski was also forced to exit during the fifth inning with a right hamstring contusion after getting hit by a 92.6 mph line drive off the bat of Bryan Reynolds. After the game, Wrobleski said about his injury, “I don’t think its a big deal. Just a little frustrating”

Dodgers Justin Wrobleski left the game with a right hamstring contusion and Shohei Ohtani left the game with left knee inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2026

Stellar Performance Cut Short

Before his early departure, Ohtani was putting together a flawless offensive performance at PNC Park.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking Ahead

Despite the sudden exit, there is significant optimism surrounding Ohtani’s status. Roberts downplayed the severity of the issue and expressed confidence that the reigning National League MVP will be ready to return to the lineup as early as Friday and make his next scheduled pitching start. On Friday the Dodgers kick off a three-game series against Miguel Vargas and the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox.

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The Dodgers will evaluate Ohtani’s condition following his regular pre-game pitching and batting exercises in Chicago to make a final determination on his availability moving forward.