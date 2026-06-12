The Los Angeles Dodgers secured an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 11, 2026. But, an injury to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani overshadowed this mid-June win.
The Injury and Aftermath
Ohtani was removed from the game in the seventh inning due to left knee inflammation. After reaching base in all four of his previous plate appearances, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal while the Dodgers were protecting a narrow lead.
- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated the move was largely precautionary, noting that Ohtani told trainers he “felt a little something behind his knee.” Roberts said he “didn’t see any sense in risking” leaving Ohtani in the game.
- The discomfort may have stemmed from a stolen-base attempt earlier in the game where Ohtani had to return to first base following a foul ball by Andy Pages.
- The injury scare compounded a tough night for the Dodgers’ roster, despite the win. Dodgers’ starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski was also forced to exit during the fifth inning with a right hamstring contusion after getting hit by a 92.6 mph line drive off the bat of Bryan Reynolds. After the game, Wrobleski said about his injury, “I don’t think its a big deal. Just a little frustrating”
Stellar Performance Cut Short
Before his early departure, Ohtani was putting together a flawless offensive performance at PNC Park.
- He went 2-for-2 at the plate, with a single and his 13th home run of the season. He also had two walks.
- Ohtani continues to play at an MVP and Cy Young level. On the hitting side he has a 98th percentile Batting Run Value and a 99th percentile xwOBA, while as a pitcher he has a 99th percentile Pitching Run Value with a 93rd percentile xERA.
Looking Ahead
Despite the sudden exit, there is significant optimism surrounding Ohtani’s status. Roberts downplayed the severity of the issue and expressed confidence that the reigning National League MVP will be ready to return to the lineup as early as Friday and make his next scheduled pitching start. On Friday the Dodgers kick off a three-game series against Miguel Vargas and the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox.
The Dodgers will evaluate Ohtani’s condition following his regular pre-game pitching and batting exercises in Chicago to make a final determination on his availability moving forward.