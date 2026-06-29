Sonny Gray didn’t just turn back the clock at Fenway Park on Sunday night, he nearly wrote himself into the record books.

Taking the mound against his former employer, the 36-year-old veteran spun an absolute gem. This outing was not just dominating, Gray carried a no hitter into the eighth inning. But, a chaotic extra-inning finish nearly overshadowed his brilliance. Gray’s dominance laid the groundwork for Boston’s thrilling 5-4 walk-off victory in 10 innings. This game was the brutal cherry-on-top to the Boston Red Sox four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

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Flirting with the Unhittable

For seven innings, the Yankees looked completely lost against Gray’s breaking ball heavy repertoire. Gray relied heavily on a sweeping slider that generated ugly swings by a slumping Yankees lineup all game.

Along the way, Gray checked off a massive personal milestone: his 2,000th Strikeout.

In the top of the eighth, Gray got Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones to swing through an 86 mph sweeper. This strikeout officially marked his 200th punch-out of his 14-year big league career.

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Gray’s no-hit bid was finally broken up one batter later on an Amed Rosario line drive single. Gray exited after this batter to a standing ovation, finishing with 7.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB and 9K.

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A Chaotic Finish

Gray departed with a comfortable 2-0 lead. However, the Boston bullpen nearly let his masterpiece go to waste.

New York rallied for two runs off former-Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth to force extra innings. Then they tacked on two more in the top of the 10th to take a 4-2 lead. Boston looked like they had no hope.

Rather than folding, the Red Sox offense fought back in the bottom half. Following an RBI single from Anthony Seigler and a game-tying sacrifice fly from Tsung-Che Cheng, the Red Sox were back. But Jarren Duran wanted to end the game. Duran, who had been struggling this season, lined a walk-off single into right field to seal the 5-4 win.

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The Big Picture

While Gray’s no-hitter fell just six outs short, the broader context of Sunday’s win is monumental for Boston’s season trajectory.

This victory secured Boston’s first four-game regular-season series sweep over the Yankees since 2018. This marks the first of these feats since the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018.

The sweep handed the Red Sox their longest winning streak of the year and knocked the heavily favored Yankees out of first place in the AL East. They are now a full game behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

For a Red Sox squad desperately trying to claw its way back into the postseason picture, Gray’s masterclass didn’t just provide a signature moment, it delivered a statement weekend against their biggest rival.