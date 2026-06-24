The Boston Red Sox are navigating a dismal 32-46 season, but a scorched-earth teardown simply isn’t an option in this market.

Instead, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is preparing a strategic retooling. Boston plans to dictate the relief market by shopping closer Aroldis Chapman and moving expiring contracts like Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

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A Missed Opportunity

But then there is the Jarren Duran problem.

The 29-year-old outfielder has long been a favorite theoretical trade chip for fans hoping to acquire top-tier pitching. Right now, however, his sever underperformance has left the front office without choices.

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The Red Sox have run headfirst into a classic roster-building paradox.

Last offseason, moving Duran was unthinkable. He was a highly productive foundational piece on a team-friendly contract. But, this season has been a complete 180. Duran is currently in the 1st percentile for Batting Run Value and has dropped from a 111 wRC+ in 2025 to an abysmal 67 wRC+ in 2026.

As MLB insider Jeff Passan recently noted, the difference between how Boston values Duran and what potential suitors are willing to pay remains incredibly steep.

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A Forced Deadline Hold

The reality of the approaching August 3rd deadline is that Boston isn’t necessarily choosing to keep Duran. His situation is opposite of Byron Buxton’s in Minnesota where he has been playing well enough for the Twins to keep him in hopes of building around him.

Duran is showing that he cannot be built around nor traded.

Rival front offices have no incentive to surrender premium prospects for a hitter who has .624 OPS. Moving him now would yield pennies on the dollar.

Ultimately, the Red Sox are forced to hold a distressed asset and hope he can rebuild his own value soon rather than after he leaves in free agency in 2029.