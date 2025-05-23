Pittsburgh Pirates GM directly addresses Paul Skenes trade rumors

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes has already surfaced in MLB rumors as a potential trade candidate, as arguably the most coveted player in baseball. Amid the speculation, the Pirates front office has now publicly addressed Skenes’ future with the team.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was adamant that Skenes wouldn’t be traded this season and it’s not something the organization will even consider.

“No, it’s not part of the conversation at all.” Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington on if the club is open to a Paul Skenes trade (via ESPN)

Paul Skenes stats (ESPN): 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, .552 OPS allowed, .190 BAA, 62-16 K-BB ratio

Skenes, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season as a 22-year-old. He earned his first All-Star selection and made the All-MLB First Team after posting a 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 170-32 K-BB ratio in 133 innings pitched.

While Skenes is still pitching at an All-Star level, the Pirates are one of the worst teams in baseball. Entering MLB games today, Pittsburgh has the fifth-worst run differential (-68) and the fourth-fewest wins (17).

Since posting an 11-5 record to start the 2024 season, the Pirates have compiled an 82-115 record from April 15, 2024, to May 22, 2025. The skid included manager Derek Shelton being fired on May 8 but the club still has a losing record with its interim skipper.

Paul Skenes contract (Spotrac): $875,000 salary in 2025, pre-arbitration eligible through 2027

Trading Skenes would net the Pirates arguably one of the strongest trade returns ever, in terms of prospect capital. Skenes makes less than $900,000 this season and he won’t be a free agent until after the 2029 MLB season. Pittsburgh is adamant about not moving him and it seems highly unlikely the club will even consider it until 2027 at the earliest.