A new report offers major updates on potential deals the New York Mets could make before the trade deadline in a few weeks, including buying a three-time All-Star to bolster their roster for next season.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Mets’ 40-57 record is the fourth worst in MLB. It is a stunning half-season result for a club with the second-highest payroll in baseball. It is why New York is one of the most obvious sellers going into the trade deadline on August 3. But the biggest questions surrounding the team are who they will move and what they can get.

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One name that has emerged in recent speculation is five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor because rumors persist about a fractured relationship with fellow top star Juan Soto. And it seems like he could be the odd man out. His struggles since returning from a calf injury have not helped his case to stay with the organization. However, The Athletic’s Will Sammon believes a trade would be too difficult for the Mets to make.

“Teams might not exactly line up for a shortstop showing some decline, let alone one still among the highest-paid players. Beyond this season, Lindor, 32, is owed $160 million through 2031. He also holds veto power for trades and declined to get into whether he would waive that right.” – Will Sammon

Sammon added that to get a deal done, the Mets might have to take back a bad contract, eat some of the money left on Lindor’s pact, or add a prospect to an offer. None of those options are beneficial for a team looking to be much better in 2027.

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NY Mets unlikely to find a taker for Kodai Senga before the deadline

The front office deserves credit for being able to move struggling one-time All-Star David Peterson in a trade to the Chicago Cubs last month. It has made some fans wonder if they might be able to move another one-time All-Star who has been bad since last season, Kodai Senga. However, the Mets insider does not see much hope in being able to ship out the Japanese veteran.

“I wouldn’t expect much in return for him, though. He is owed $14 million for next year. He holds a limited no-trade clause. And he hasn’t been any good.” – Will Sammon

Could the Mets pursue a trade for Luis Castillo?

While the Mets are expected to be sellers before the MLB trade deadline, it is possible they could also look to add veteran talent to improve their roster for 2027 if the right deal emerges. Last week, Sportsnaut speculated on the possibility of pursuing a trade for Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo. Since Seattle has six reliable starters and could look to move one to fix other issues in the lineup.

Fellow The Athletic insider Tim Britton noted in the same report that it is a possibility. However, it all depends on whether New York is able to secure an extension with injured starter Clay Holmes.

“If the Mets extend Holmes, then it wouldn’t be wise to acquire Castillo, as that would give New York three starters in their mid-30s next season. If the Mets instead trade Holmes — hopefully for a better prospect return than they’d need to send out for Castillo — then Castillo would make some sense.” – Tim Britton

Britton also notes that with several playoff contenders in need of pitching help, the Mets could end up getting outbid for the three-time All-Star even if they wanted to add him before next month’s deadline.