A new rumor offers the New York Mets a rare opportunity to sell off valuable players before this season’s MLB trade deadline while also improving the roster for 2027.

This has been a season to forget for the Mets and their fans. Despite high hopes after a notable roster overhaul in the offseason, New York heads into their game on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals with the fifth-worst record in MLB at 39-54. It is why they are viewed as the most obvious seller before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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Moving the few players that have serious value is a smart business decision. If they can also improve the roster for next season as well, that would be the perfect scenario. Well, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, that opportunity may soon arise.

Should the NY Mets pursue a Luis Castillo trade?

“Nearly two months ago, The Athletic wrote about the potential for the Seattle Mariners to trade a starting pitcher at the deadline. That potential appears even stronger now that right-hander Luis Castillo has returned to form… Presuming everyone stays healthy, the Mariners certainly could entertain moving a starter at the deadline.” – Ken Rosenthal & Will Sammon

The Mariners are in the unusual position of having six reliable starting pitchers. Plus, stud prospect Kade Anderson may not be far off from being in the big leagues if he continues to dominate in the minors. But why would the Mariners trade Castillo to the Mets?

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Well, the MLB insiders note that Seattle needs ” a high-leverage reliever and right-handed hitter.” The Mets can offer that. Relievers Brooks Raley, AJ Minter, and Luke Weaver are all expected to garner serious trade interest in the coming days, and closer Devin Williams could also be an option for the Mariners. In terms of hitters, Seattle may be open to a reunion with Jorge Polanco, who just had a good season for them in 2025.

Mark Vientos could be offered in a deal, or if Seattle is bold enough, Francisco Lindor might be a target in a blockbuster deal.

While Castillo had a rough start to the season, he has a 3.25 ERA in 44 1/3 innings since May 14, and he has been a consistently reliable veteran pitcher throughout his career. Castillo still has two seasons and just under $25 million left on his contract. However, the second year comes with a vesting option if he posts 180 innings pitched in 2027. Something New York would hope for.

So, a potential could see them sell some pieces while adding a good veteran pitcher to the rotation for 2027.