New York Yankees trade prediction lands eight-time All-Star at key position

The New York Yankees may not have won the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, but that hasn’t prevented them from building some strong early momentum. Entering MLB games today, they had an 18-13 record, good enough for first place in the AL East.
Yet, just because the Yankees have a good record through 31 games, it doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of room for improvement. Recently, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly suggested a trade that could help fix one of the Yankees’ biggest weaknesses.
Specifically, Kelly proposes that the Yankees trade for eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has been available since the winter.
However, Arenado does hold a full no-trade clause, and he’s already used it once to reject a trade to the Houston Astros. Would he evoke the same power to avoid the Yankees, too? They may have an advantage, being that Paul Goldschmidt, one of Arenado’s closest baseball friends, would be sharing a locker room with Arenado in New York.
Arenado, 34, has gotten off to a strong start this season, with an OPS+ of 109 and an OBP of .336. He’s also already shown he’s still plenty capable of handling the hot corner, saving three runs defensively. In other words, he’d be a great fit on many teams, not just the Yankees.
