All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has blossomed since being traded to the New York Yankees, earning his first Silver Slugger Award this past season. Now poised to be one of the top players in MLB free agency this winter, he could cash in with a massive deal.

Regarding Chisholm’s future in New York, MLB reporter Robert Murray wrote that he expects the two-time All-Star selection to land a contract “in excess of $100 million” this offseason.

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Part of that is certainly tied to recent developments. The Chicago Cubs just signed second baseman Nico Hoerner to a $141 million contract extension, providing a nine-figure floor for Chisholm’s next deal.

Meanwhile, it’s no longer a given that New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette will hit the open market. He’s put up a .230 batting average with a .524 OPS through his first 61 at-bats this season. If his woes continue, he could opt to exercise his $42 million player option for next season to remain with the Mets and try to rebound at the plate.

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If Bichette opts-in on his current deal, Chisholm Jr. would immediately become the best hitter available on the open market and more teams in need of infield help would be after him.

While the 28-year-old has been off to a slow start at the plate this year (.469 OPS), he still boasts a .792 OPS with 42 home runs, 55 stolen bases, 106 RBI, and 105 runs scored across 685 at-bats since joining the Yankees.