Heading into the MLB schedule this weekend, every club has played at least 12 games. That’s only 7 percent of the 162-game Major League Baseball season, but each passing week provides us with more stats and action to evaluate the worst and best MLB teams right now.

So, with two weeks of the MLB schedule officially in the books, let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings for Week 2 with evaluations on all 30 clubs. Our MLB stats are as of Friday, April 10.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in MLB. They went north of the border and took two of three from Toronto, outscoring them by 14 runs in the three-game series. Through 12 contests this season, the Dodgers lineup leads MLB in batting average (.287), home runs (21), OPS (.840), and RBI (74). That’s with Mookie Betts on the injured list and Max Muncy (.623 OPS) underperforming. What separates this year’s Dodgers from the club that won the World Series in October? Los Angeles has a better bullpen (3.86 ERA, 1st in MLB) now and reinforcements are coming this summer off the IL.

Read More: MLB Owners Have Staggering War Chest Ahead of Potential Lockout

2. Milwaukee Brewers (6)

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We’re learning not to doubt the magic of the Milwaukee Brewers. Even with Andrew Vaughn on the injured list and minimal offensive production from the left side of the field, the Brewers lineup still entered the weekend ranked fifth in OPS (.760), ninth in hits (101), and fourth in runs scored (70). One reason for that is because this club is outstanding in clutch situations, as evidenced by the third-highest batting average with runners in scoring position (.307) thus far. Milwaukee did drop its three-game series at Fenway Park, but it has a good shot to rebound in the next nine games against the Nationals and Blue Jays at home before a three-game trip to Miami.

3. New York Yankees (2)

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In the final two games of the series against the Athletics, the New York Yankees lineup mustered just 2 total runs with a .086 batting average and a .307 OPS. That’s certainly how you lose a series when your pitching staff combines for a 2.33 ERA. There’s still really no major reason for alarm right now in New York, although the early struggles from David Bednar (9 hits and 3 runs allowed in 6.1 innings) are a small worry. On the bright side, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are nearing rehab assignments as they work toward rejoining the Yankees rotation.

Related: MLB Scout Rips New York Yankees Bullpen

4. Atlanta Braves (10)

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Last season, when the Atlanta Braves were struck by a myriad of injuries early, they entered April 13 with a 4-11 record. Fast forward to 2026 and, even with multiple front-line starters on the injured list, Atlanta has twice as many wins (8-5) in fewer games. Atlanta hasn’t lost a series this season; entering play on Friday, they’ve succeeded largely because Drake Baldwin (1.013 OPS) is performing like an MVP while Ronald Acuña Jr. (.575 OPS), Austin Riley (.552 OPS), and Michael Harris II (.543 OPS) try to get right at the plate. The upside with the Braves lineup is higher than it is now, and with Bryce Elder and Chris Sale pitching really well, Atlanta’s rotation can get even stronger when Spencer Strider returns.

5. Texas Rangers (9)

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This is much closer to the version of the Texas Rangers we hoped to see in 2026. Jack Leiter is taking a major step forward in his age-25 season, striking out 38.6 percent of batters faced with just a 4.5 percent walk rate and a .214 batting average allowed. That’s on top of offseason acquisition MacKenzie Gore (2.76 ERA, 39.7% K-rate, and .158 BAA) performing like an ace. Texas clearly has the pitching to be a force this season; what stands out compared to last season is that the Rangers lineup (.374 SLG, 10th in MLB) is a bit better, and that’s with an improved bullpen on top.

6. New York Mets (4)

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It wasn’t exactly the greatest showing for the New York Mets at Citi Field against the Diamondbacks. The Mets lineup combined for just 6 runs in 27 innings, outside of the extra-inning walk-off in the series opener. That’s already the second time that New York’s bats have gone dormant in a series, with it also happening against St. Louis. There’s certainly reason for optimism that the left side of the infield’s production—Francisco Lindor (.561 OPS) and Bo Bichette (.525 OPS)—will improve, but someone besides Francisco Alvarez needs to step it up with Juan Soto out. After facing the A’s at home this weekend, the Mets face a tough six-game stretch on the road versus the Dodgers and Cubs.

7. Seattle Mariners (3)

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There’s a glass-half-full and half-empty perspective with the Seattle Mariners. On the optimistic side, you can look at a pitching staff that ranks third in ERA (2.62), fourth in batting average allowed (.204), and fifth in strikeout rate (26.6 percent) through 13 games. So, how does that team post a 4-9 record? Because the Mariners lineup—a .184/.280/.301 triple-slash line—is performing like it faces Paul Skenes every night. There’s too much talent for this batting order not to turn it around, but the fact that it hasn’t come close to happening yet is a bit alarming, and the AL West is already going to be a tight division race.

8. Cincinnati Reds (15)

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It’s Sal Stewart’s world and we’re all just fortunate to live in it. In 13 games this season, the Cincinnati Reds’ third baseman boasts a 1.200 OPS with 32 total bases (4 home runs and 4 doubles), 3 steals, and as many runs scored (eight) as strikeouts. He’s the primary standout right now, carrying the Reds lineup while Noelvi Marte (.377 OPS), Matt McLain (.644 OPS), Eugenio Suarez (.623 OPS), and TJ Friedl (.452 OPS) try to end their woes at the plate. Equally critical to this 8-5 start to the season for Cincinnati is Chase Burns (6 hits and 1 run allowed in 11 innings) performing like an ace for a team that still has Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo on IL.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (5)

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It’s been an ugly start to the 2026 campaign for the defending American League champions. Losing a series to the Dodgers is one thing, but the Toronto Blue Jays have also dropped a set at home against the Rockies and got swept on the road by the White Sox. It certainly hasn’t helped that Cody Ponce (ACL surgery) joined Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, and Shane Bieber on the IL while the Blue Jays lineup lost Addison Barger (ankle) and Alejandro Kirk (fractured thumb) to injuries. We certainly believe Toronto is capable of far more than its 5-7 record shows, which is the only reason this club is still inside the top 10 of our MLB power rankings for now.

10. Cleveland Guardians (17)

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The starting pitching factory continues to propel the Cleveland Guardians. Through 13 games this season, the Guardians boast the second-best rotation ERA (2.67) with the third-lowest batting average allowed (.184) and all of this success comes with an abnormally high walk rate (12.2 percent). Very good pitching keeps you in a a lot of close games and that speaks to the Guardians being 8-5, even all the while Steven Kwan (.245 batting average) and Jose Ramirez (.163/.255/.286) aren’t producing up to their usual standard. We’re excited to see Cleveland in this upcoming 10-game stretch against the Braves, Cardinals and Orioles.

11. Philadelphia Phillies (8)

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A trip to the West Coast didn’t exactly end well for the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost three of their last four games, including consecutive shutouts. It seems that Bryce Harper having his blood taken out, filtered, and treated with a laser hasn’t miraculously turned him back into an MVP-caliber hitter (.222/.327/.422). Granted, it’s not like Trea Turner (.655 OPS), Alec Bohm (.271 OBP), or Bryson Stott (.405 OPS) are faring any better at the plate. If Philadelphia’s lineup can’t get hot quickly, these next two weeks against the Cubs and Braves (13 games from April 13–26) could get ugly.

12. Chicago Cubs (7)

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Dropping the Chicago Cubs this many spots in our MLB power rankings has everything to do with the recent injuries to Cade Horton (UCL tear) and Matthew Boyd (biceps strain). The Cubs rotation was going to be the strength of this team just a few weeks ago, and that was even with Justin Steele still recovering from Tommy John surgery. We’re now talking about a rotation that is alarmingly thin, and that’s our worry moving forward.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates (19)

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We feel obligated to buy some proverbial stock in the Pittsburgh Pirates. Even with Bubba Chandler (10-10 K-BB in 8.2 innings) struggling with his command, Pittsburgh’s pitching staff ranks seventh in ERA (3.33), and Jared Jones isn’t even back yet. Great pitching matters, especially because this Pirates lineup, which ranks eighth in batting average (.247) and slugging (.383), is producing with the help of offseason acquisitions Brandon Lowe (.821 OPS) and Ryan O’Hearn (1.074 OPS). If Pittsburgh can even have a league-average lineup this season, we’re not ruling this ball club out for a playoff spot.

14. Arizona Diamondbacks (18)

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Since getting swept by the Dodgers to open the season—who were celebrating back-to-back World Series titles—the Arizona Diamondbacks are 7–3 with series wins over the Tigers and Mets, while splitting a four-game set against the Braves. In this 10-game stretch, the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff has certainly impressed with a 3.45 ERA, and that’s including the 17–2 loss to Atlanta on April 2. Arizona is happy to fly under the radar right now nationally, but we’re not counting the D-backs out to come out of this upcoming nine-game stretch versus Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Toronto with a winning record.

15. Detroit Tigers (11)

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Just when it seemed last week like the Detroit Tigers had rebounded from a four-game losing streak by taking the series against the Cardinals, they dropped five consecutive games immediately after. Colt Keith (.350 batting average) and Kevin McGonigle (.792 OPS) are doing their best right now, but it certainly isn’t enough when three hitters in the Tigers lineup are at the Mendoza line (Riley Greene) or worse (Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson). We still love Detroit’s rotation, but upcoming sets against Miami, Kansas City, Boston, and Milwaukee will really test how quickly the hitters can get back on track. If things do get more in line with expectations, Detroit can be a top-10 team.

16. Baltimore Orioles (12)

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The good news for the Baltimore Orioles is they responded to getting swept by the Pirates by bringing the brooms out to take down the White Sox. Now, with that said, Baltimore is 5-1 against the Twins and White Sox this season but has a 1-5 record versus Pittsburgh and Texas. To make matters worse, starter Zach Eflin just went down with Tommy John surgery. This could be a temporary dip in the MLB power rankings for Baltimore, especially with Jackson Holliday coming back to replace Jeremiah Jackson (.448 OPS) in the lineup.

17. Houston Astros (14)

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What’s the one thing a pitching staff that has allowed the most runs (76 through 13 games) in baseball couldn’t afford? Ace Hunter Brown hitting the injured list with a Grade 2 shoulder strain that likely keeps him out for at least a month. For the Houston Astros, everything is riding now on Christian Walker (1.040 OPS), Cam Smith (.907 OPS), Carlos Correa (.354 OBP), and Jose Altuve (1.029 OPS) playing at an outstanding level. We have our doubts about that, and at 6–7, any fall-off from the Astros lineup could swing their spot in the MLB standings dramatically.

18. Miami Marlins (20)

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Things are starting to look really promising for the Miami Marlins. Sandy Alcantara is performing like the ace who won the NL Cy Young Award a few seasons ago. While he gets the spotlight, a little more attention should be paid to what 30-year-old Janson Junk (3.09 ERA) has brought to this Marlins rotation. Miami also has to feel even more optimistic about its starting rotation since Max Meyer and Eury Perez are still ironing out their command and secondary stuff. If that all can click, with Kyle Stowers rejoining the Marlins lineup before the end of the month, maybe this 8–5 record isn’t nearly the fluke some might believe.

19. San Diego Padres (21)

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The walk-off grand slam from Xander Bogaerts propelled the San Diego Padres to a 12th-inning victory that gives them a 5–1 record in their last six games. That stretch featured series victories on the road against the Red Sox and Pirates. Maybe Mason Miller and this Padres bullpen (3.05 ERA, 10th in MLB) can do some great work paired with better run production from the lineup (.621 OPS, fifth-worst in MLB), but we have significant reservations with the rotation behind Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Randy Vasquez.

20. Boston Red Sox (13)

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Did winning the last two games of the series at Fenway Park spark something for the Boston Red Sox? Until Tuesday’s 3–2 victory, Boston had a 1–8 record in its last 10 games. There’s a golden opportunity here for Boston to carry over that momentum, proving it can go out on the road and handle its business against St. Louis and Minnesota. We just need to see more from the Red Sox lineup, and this six-game stretch could restore a lot of confidence in Boston, but that 4–8 record has already put them in an early hole in the AL East.

21. Kansas City Royals (16)

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Just as the Kansas City Royals seemed to be trending in the right direction last Saturday with a big win at home versus Milwaukee, they lost four of their next five games, with the lineup dropping along with the temperatures. Maikel Garcia (.320/.397/.460) and Kyle Isbel (1.006 OPS) are providing a spark, but Bobby Witt Jr. has been a different story as the power (.327 SLG) has been absent. Let’s see if the rest of this homestand against the White Sox can get Witt, Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino going before a nine-game stretch against the Tigers, Yankees, and Orioles.

22. Tampa Bay Rays (22)

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We’re probably a bit more skeptical of the Tampa Bay Rays than you’ll find in consensus MLB power rankings. A lot of that has to do with the fact that this club is still tied for the fifth-worst run differential in baseball (-14) entering play on Friday, and its only series victory this season came against Minnesota. If you want to be optimistic, Gavin Lux and Edwin Uceta just began rehab assignments, Ryan Pepiot (hip) is working toward that, and Jonathan Aranda (3 home runs and 11 RBI) is heating up at the plate to help make up for early woes from Junior Caminero (.370 SLG).

23. St. Louis Cardinals (25)

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After a promising rookie campaign in 2023, hitting 16 home runs with a .787 OPS, Jordan Walker compiled just a .595 OPS with 11 home runs in 574 plate appearances over the last two seasons. It all seems to be clicking again for the former top prospect this season. He’s leading the St. Louis Cardinals lineup right now in batting average (.295), home runs (five), hits (13), and RBI (12). He’s not the only standout in St. Louis. Alec Burleson (10 RBI and .786 OPS) is looking good, and JJ Wetherholt (.364 OBP and three steals) is off to a promising start as a rookie. Regression might come for the team’s 7–5 record, but this club is a treat to watch.

24. Sacramento Athletics (24)

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We certainly never would’ve thought that it would be the Athletics’ pitching staff that carried them to victories at Yankee Stadium. The positive results did push the A’s to a 3–1 record in their last four games, but now comes the hard part with six straight against two of the best MLB teams in 2026 (the Mets and Rangers). We’re not optimistic that the club comes out of this stretch even at two games below the .500 line.

25. San Francisco Giants (23)

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Tony Vitello finally has his first home series win as an MLB manager, with the San Francisco Giants pulling off consecutive shutout wins over Philadelphia. There have been some promising signs from this club as of late, with the core lineup of Matt Chapman (.812 OPS), Rafael Devers, and Willy Adames (.775 OPS) starting to heat up, all the while Luis Arraez (.320 BA) is doing his thing at the plate. This still feels like a very flawed team, with below-average starting pitching and even worse defense, but at least the Giants look competent now.

26. Los Angeles Angels (27)

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After pulling down three home-run robberies in the same game, it seems that historic glove work in the outfield provided Jo Adell with a spark at the plate. During his five-game hit streak entering play on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder has gone 9-for-20 (.450 BA) at the plate. Meanwhile, Zach Neto is performing like he’ll be a perennial All-Star shortstop in the years to come. We’ll also give a tip of the cap to Jose Soriano, who has been lights out (7 hits and 1 run allowed in 20 innings) across his first three starts this year. As for the rest of the Angels? Let’s just say they might not be this close to .500 for much longer.

27. Minnesota Twins (28)

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Mick Abel got something resembling normal weather in his last start, and he hurled six shutout innings with six strikeouts against the Tigers. That comes after a three-start stretch where Taj Bradley boasts an outstanding 22–4 K–BB ratio with a .219 batting average allowed to opponents in 16.2 innings of work. It’s the bright spots from the youngsters, long-term fixtures in the Minnesota Twins rotation, that should be treated as just as valuable as wins this season.

28. Colorado Rockies (30)

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One of the biggest pieces of MLB news this week is cause for massive celebration for the Colorado Rockies. The Penner family just bought a 40 percent stake in the franchise, which could prove massive if the sudden influx of cash finally yields significant investment into player development and scouting. If all of that happens, it should honestly be treated as the equivalent of the Rockies making the playoffs because it’s truly that significant long-term.

29. Washington Nationals (26)

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Well, that positive start to the season was fun while it lasted for the Washington Nationals. After a 3–1 start in March, the team is now 1–7 in its last eight games. Command remains an issue for Cade Cavalli (11–9 K–BB with 12 hits allowed), Miles Mikolas has allowed 22 hits, 17 earned runs, and 7 walks in 12.1 innings, and the abysmal pitching as a whole has done more than enough damage to wipe out the hot bats of James Wood (.832 OPS), Brady House (.854 OPS), and CJ Abrams (.959 OPS). So, when do the MLB rumors start about Abrams being traded?

30. Chicago White Sox (29)

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Munetaka Murakami started his major-league career by hitting three home runs with four walks in his first 13 plate appearances. Across his last 10 games, Murakami has a .156 batting average with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate and just one extra-base hit. There’s a reason other teams were hesitant about signing him and the Chicago White Sox landed him. Now, with that said, it was still a worthwhile gamble to take for a team that everyone expects not to challenge for 70 wins this season.