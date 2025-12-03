The New York Yankees want to re-sign Cody Bellinger; however, the organization faces a problem if he returns. Bellinger would join Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Spencer Jones in a crowded room if he re-signs, and it likely wouldn’t be New York’s final move in the outfield.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are unlikely to go into the 2026 MLB season with all five outfielders on the major league roster. Passan stated that New York re-signing Bellinger would likely be a “multipart move,” forcing the team to make another tough decision.

This means the door could be open for teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, to make a run at Bellinger this offseason. If Grisham didn’t accept the qualifying offer from the Yankees, the situation would likely be different. Instead, the 30-year-old player’s return would come with challenges.

In 2025, Bellinger hit 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in, which was his best season since 2019 when he won the National League MVP over Christian Yelich. Bellinger is a hot player on the market, but the Yankees have lots of work to make this a good situation.

