It is no secret that the New York Mets and Yankees would like to have Cody Bellinger in their uniform next season. However, a new report claims a trio of major clubs are also “lurking” to land the versatile former NL MVP.

While players like Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber are viewed as the biggest fish in MLB free agency this offseason, nine-year veteran Cody Bellinger is drawing a lot of interest this month, and from of the biggest brands in the sport. And it’s not surprising why.

After winning the NL MVP and a Gold Glove in 2019, he fell into a shocking decline the following seasons, including hitting .165 in 2021. However, in the seasons since, he has completely rejuvenated his career, and had a very good year in the Bronx in 2025. Doing an admirable job of filling the hitting void left by 2024 MVP candidate Juan Soto.

Cody Bellinger stats: .272 AVG, .334 OBP, .480 SLG, .813 OPS, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 89 R

But unlike Soto, Bellinger is a high-level defender who brought valuable versatility to the Yankees’ lineup. At 30, the two-time All-Star is right in the middle of his prime, so he is drawing intrigue from contenders around the league for good reason.

The two most prominent are his most recent team, the Yankees, and their cross-town rivals, the Mets. Who needs help in center, and potentially at first base if homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso takes his talents elsewhere in free agency.

Dodgers and Phillies competing with Mets, Yankees for Cody Bellinger

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Yet, they are just one of the many potential suitors, and this week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned three serious contenders for Bellinger.

“Cody Bellinger looks like a better Mets fit now that Brandon Nimmo has been traded,” Heyman writes. “If they bring back Alonso, Bellinger could enhance the 1B situation by giving Alonso a DH day. But the Yankees continue to make Bellinger their No. 1 target, plus Philly and both LA teams are lurking.”

It is certainly interesting that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in bringing back their former star prospect they were happy to move on from a few years ago. The Los Angeles Angels were not expected to be big spenders this offseason, but they need all the talent they can get, and if they feel Bellinger is worth the added cost, why not check in on his asking price?

Bellinger could be a fallback option for the Philadelphia Phillies if they were to surprisingly lose Schwarber. He would also bring needed defense to their lineup, similar to the Mets.