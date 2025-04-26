MLB Rumors: Insider reveals potential cost of new Pete Alonso contract for New York Mets in 2026

The New York Mets re-signed All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in February, with owner Steve Cohen agreeing to a $54 million contract that would give the club the highest payroll in MLB. While Alonso has been an integral part of the Mets lineup this season, it seems increasingly likely to be a one-year pact.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote that when Alonso exercises his opt-out clause this winter, he is likely to seek a multi-year extension worth at least $35 million per season. Thanks to MLB’s Competitive Balance Tax, that price would be closer to $40 million per season for New York. As a result, he isn’t expected back after this season.

Related: New York Mets could get huge revenue boost through potential MLB deal

Pete Alonso contract (Spotrac): $30 million salary in 2025, $24 million player option for 2026

Entering MLB games today, Alonso held the third-highest OPS with the second-most RBI (26) in baseball. He’s also among the league leaders in extra-base hits, including 11 doubles in 93 at-bats. It’s been an outstanding start coming off a season with a sub-.800 OPS for the first time in his career.

Related: New Juan Soto contract details, promise made by the New York Mets

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .333/.442/.667, 1.109 OPS, 26 RBI, 6 home runs, 11 doubles

Enjoying an outstanding contract year, in terms of production, Alonso has also been helped out by the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension. The Toronto Blue Jays signed their All-Star first baseman to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension worth $35.714 million annually.

Related: New York Mets game today, Mets schedule 2025

Heyman also noted that while Guerrero’s deal is worth $35.714 million annually, the length of the contract equates to a $40 million AAV for a short-term deal. As a result, Alonso could push to eclipse a $35 million average annual salary when he hits the open market, potentially seeking a deal that makes him the highest-paid first baseman in MLB in terms of contract average.