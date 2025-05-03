Rival scouts weigh-in on sustainability of Pete Alonso’s absurd start for New York Mets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Is Pete Alonso’s torrid start for the New York Mets sustainable? Rival scouts have weighed in on the first baseman’s start to the 2025 season, and the reviews are positive.

This has been the greatest month in the impressive career of Mets slugger Pete Alonso. After 32 games, “The Polar Bear” already has 11 doubles (20 less than he had in 162 games last year), seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and his 1.136 is only second in MLB to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and his 1.298. While the 30-year-old is a good player, he is playing well above his normal levels. So is a deep slump likely, or can he play close to this pace all season?

Pete Alonso stats (2025): .342 AVG, .475 OBP, .649 SLG, 1.124 OPS, 7 HR, 28 RBI, 32 R

“There will be some regression, of course,” a rival scout told The Athletic’s Will Sammon. “But if he has the kind of season it looks like he may have, it was a great strategy on his part to have the player option for Year 2. And I would think there would be some teams lining up for three or four years.”

“He was just too vulnerable last year,” an experienced National League scout also told the outlet. “I still see him as a long-term concern.” Nevertheless, there is no denying how well he has played and the massive influence he has had on the New York Mets’ strong start.

But why is he suddenly tearing the leather off the ball? “Before the season, Alonso said he refined his swing mechanics. He believed it would enhance his decision-making and quality of contact. So far, he has proved himself right,” Sammon wrote.

Alonso’s performance has impressed scouts around the game because the first baseman isn’t just putting on a pure power display like he has many times during his four-time All-Star career. He is hitting well on multiple levels.

Pete Alonso contract: Two years, $54 million

“Best I’ve ever seen him. I’ve seen the peaks of power. But those would typically come with more strikeouts, less on base. This is the complete package,” a longtime National League scout said. “He has been on the barrel a ridiculous amount more and just generally hitting balls harder in nearly all groupings,” another added.

Pete Alonso will likely hit a slump at some point. The player with a career .252 batting average won’t maintain the .342 AVG he currently has. But the fact that his big start is based on fundamental improvements to his swing is a great sign he can dominate all year. And it seems that scouts believe it is possible as well.

