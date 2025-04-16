VIDEO: Francisco Lindor seems to get emotional taking full accountability for New York Mets loss, shows why he’s a true captain

Like a true captain, New York Mets star Francisco Lindor took complete accountability for playing a major role in their loss on Tuesday night. And seemed to get a little emotional in his frustration.

The Mets have gotten off to a good start in their 2025 campaign. The team owns an 11-6 record heading into their Wednesday series finale against the Minnesota Twins. And sit in first place in what is expected to be a tough National League East this year.

However, after signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history and pushing the payroll to $321 million for this season, expectations are very high for the team from Queens. That is why every loss will get overanalyzed, especially when in-game blunders play a role in a defeat. And that was the case on Tuesday night.

After starting pitcher Tylor Megill allowed two baserunners to reach, he got DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to pop out on a bunt attempt for a second out. As he looked to get out of the inning unscathed, he was able to make Ty France hit a soft grounder to Francisco Lindor. But the NL MVP runner-up mishandled the ball and allowed a run to score on the error. Carlos Correa would follow with an RBI single to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

It would set up a 6-3 loss for the Amazin’s yesterday. Lindor isn’t the Mets’ captain, but when questioned about the botched play, he took full accountability just like a true leader of a team does.

Francisco Lindor says he’s not playing up to standard of New York Mets recently

"It's unacceptable what's happening right now. It's unacceptable. I gotta be better. It's not to the standards the Mets have, it's definitely not to the standard I have for myself. It's been 2 games already that cost the team"



– Francisco Lindor on his errors pic.twitter.com/vEk7lU0VVe — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2025

“Today, my eyes got a little blurry because of the weather, but it’s unacceptable,” Lindor told the media after the game. “What’s happening right now is unacceptable. I gotta be better. It’s not to the standards the Mets have, it’s definitely not to the standard I have for myself. It’s been two games already that have cost the team. Gotta get better for sure.”

The previous game Lindor is talking about was on April 1 against the Miami Marlins. In that April Fools game, he made two errors, one that allowed the Marlins to score two unearned runs, which also led to a loss. It also doesn’t help that Lindor is off to a slow start this season at the plate. He has a slash line of .234/.288/.344/.631 and just one home run in 73 at-bats.

However, last season the four-time All-Star overcame a rough April and May. And turned into a serious threat to beat out Shohei Ohtani for the NL MVP award.

