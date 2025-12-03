The New York Mets enter the 2025 MLB offseason with pitching as their most significant need. After the All-Star break in 2025, the Mets had the sixth-worst team ERA, which was a major drop-off from the start of the season. New York had the fourth-best team ERA before the All-Star break, and it is looking for an elite starting pitcher to bring back that success.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets are linked to former Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in free agency. Valdez is the type of starting pitcher that would start on Opening Day or the first game of the MLB Postseason, making him an intriguing target for the Mets.

The 32-year-old pitcher had his highest ERA (3.66) since the 2019 MLB season, but his stuff metrics were still elite. Valdez recently watched Dylan Cease sign a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and there is a very real possibility that he exceeds that amount.

If the Mets want to address their rotation with an ace pitcher, Valdez would be the perfect solution. The former Astros starting pitcher will come with a very high price tag, but if New York wants to establish its pitching staff as one of the best, there is no doubting who should be at the top of the list.

Read More: 5 Realistic NY Mets Ace Targets After Dylan Cease Signs With Blue Jays