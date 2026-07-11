The New York Yankees will enter the All-Star break leading the American League Wild Card race, still holding a shot at winning the division despite a summer slump and a plethora of injuries. Unfortunately for New York, it appears the AL East crown won’t be the only thing they are competing with the Tampa Bay Rays for.

LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune shared that the Yankees had a scout in attendance to watch Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers in his first game back off the injured list. In addition, Darren Wolfson of KSTP’s 5 Eye Witness News reported that the Rays also had “scouting representation” at the game.

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Jeffers, age 29, returned to action for the first time since he suffered a fractured hamate bone on May 18 versus the Houston Astros. After hitting two home runs during his minor-league rehab assignment this past week, Jeffers’ return to the Twins’ lineup saw him go 1-for-4 with a double and a walk.

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There is a reason why Tampa Bay and New York are both scouting Jeffers. Entering play on Saturday, Yankees catchers ranked 23rd in FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (0.3) with the second-worst OPS (.524), while Tampa Bay ranked 20th (0.7 fWAR) and 16th (.657), respectively.

The Twins could theoretically keep Jeffers past the MLB trade deadline. He was delivering All-Star-caliber production at the plate prior to his injury and has been a steady presence in the lineup for several years now. On an expiring deal, Minnesota could offer him a qualifying offer and, if he declines it, take a compensatory pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

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However, that carries its own risk. The looming MLB lockout could impact Jeffers’ market and the timing of when he signs in MLB free agency. Furthermore, rejecting the qualifying offer would limit the number of teams who pursued him on the open market this winter, or he could accept it, return to Minnesota, and then struggle next year.

While in-season catcher trades are rare, Jeffers’ impact bat as a half-season rental could make him an exception this summer. Plus, considering all of the buzz around baseball connecting him to New York, it certainly seems like many around the league believe there’s a real chance of the Twins’ backstop being dealt.