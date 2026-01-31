The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world in June when they traded fan favorite Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package of four players. Not even a full year after the deal was made, Boston is already looking to move on from one of the key players it received in exchange for the All-Star slugger.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the Red Sox have had trade discussions with teams around the league regarding pitcher Jordan Hicks. If he’s moved, Hicks would become the second of the four acquired players to be moved by Boston.

In the deal, San Francisco sent James Tibbs III, Kyle Harrison and Jose Bello to Boston along with Hicks. The 6-foot-2 righty appeared in 21 games for the Red Sox after the trade, recording an 8.20 ERA with 25 hits and 12 walks allowed in 18.2 innings pitched.

Acquiring Hicks was always going to be a gamble for Boston. After a strong start in his move to the starting rotation in San Francisco to begin the 2024 campaign, he posted a 6.42 ERA in his next nine starts. San Francisco eventually moved him back and forth between the bullpen and rotation, but he continued to struggle.

Jordan Hicks contract (Spotrac): 12.5 million salary (2026), $12.5 million salary (2027)

Boston traded Tibbs just over a month after acquiring him. In exchange for the young outfield prospect, the club acquired starting pitcher Dustin May, who registered a 5.40 ERA in his brief tenure with the Red Sox.

Because of Hicks’ contract, durability issues, and recent struggles, the Red Sox will likely need to cover a portion of his salary to move him before the season. Meanwhile, the Red Sox ultimately failed to re-sign Alex Bregman months after trading Devers; that money was then used to sign starting pitcher Ranger Suárez to a five-year, $130 million contract.