MLB insider sheds light on likelihood of Boston Red Sox making Rafael Devers trade amid issues

The Boston Red Sox entered the season viewed as one of the best teams in baseball, with many believing they could come out on top in the American League. Now sitting at 22-21, the club is also dealing with the ongoing saga surrounding star Rafael Devers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote that Boston trading Devers ‘isn’t all that far-fetched’ as his contract doesn’t necessarily stand in the way of a deal. Furthermore, Boston already has long-term options at third.

“Even if [Alex] Bregman exercises his opt-out and departs as a free agent, the Sox can play top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer at third, leaving Devers without a position and possibly without a team. His contract does not include a no-trade clause, only a $2 million assignment bonus if the Sox send him to another club.” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on if the Boston Red Sox would trade Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers stats (ESPN): .285/.407/.494, .901 OPS, 7 home runs, 31 RBI

After being moved to designated hitter following the signing of Alex Bregman, Devers got off to a slow start this season. The All-Star slugger posted a .111/.250/.148 slash line with a 50 percent strikeout rate in his first 32 plate appearances. He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball ever since. Entering MLB games today, he carries a .321/.438/.565 triple-slash line with 7 home runs, 29 RBI and a 1.003 OPS.

Devers finally settled into being a full-time designated hitter, going along with the team’s original wishes. Then, following the season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas on May 2, Boston wanted Devers to make the transition to first base.

The 28-year-old publicly voiced his displeasure with the request from Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow, prompting team owner John Henry to fly out to meet with Devers. Even after the meeting, Devers expressed frustration over the team not staying ‘true to their word’ about sticking at DH.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH, so right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.” Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers on the team asking him to play first base (via Yahoo Sports)

A three-time All-Star selection and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Devers has made it clear he’s not willing to learn first base after the team told him in the spring he was a DH only and to put away his glove.

Rafael Devers contract (Spotrac): $27 million annual salary (2025-’26), $28.5 million annual salary from 2027-2033

Even MLB executives have been critical of the Red Sox front office, telling Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Breslow did a ‘rotten job‘ regarding communication with Devers. For now, Boston is poised to keep Devers as the designated hitter, especially given his production this season. However, if the relationship deteriorates even further, it’s evident the club has the flexibility to trade him.