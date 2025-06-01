MLB rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates have 2 untouchables, open to trading Bryan Reynolds and others

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are poised to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline once again, with a roster featuring several players that will generate significant interest. While the deadline is months out, Pittsburgh is reportedly making a few things clear to inquiring teams.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Pirates are ‘flatly rebuking all interest’ in All-Star starting pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Oneil Cruz. However, they are open to moving everyone else and that includes Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds, an All-Star in 2021 and 2024, has been coveted by clubs for years. However, entering MLB games today, the switch-hitter has his lowest OPS since 2020 and he’s on pace to finish with fewer than 20 home runs for the first time in five years.

Bryan Reynolds stats (ESPN): .237/.304/.379, .683 OPS, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored in 224 ABs

Without a turnaround this summer, Pittsburgh would be trading Reynolds when his value is at an all-time low. In addition to his issues at the plate, Reynolds ranks 14th in Baseball Savant‘s Fielding Run Value with a 9th percentile Outs Above Average (-3) in right field.

Bryan Reynolds contract (Spotrac): $12.25 million salary (2025), $14.25 million salary (2026), $15.25 million salary (2027-2030), $20 million club option for 2031

Nightengale writes that third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is another player Pittsburgh is open to moving. A Gold Glove Award winner in 2023, the 28-year-old still ranks in the 94th percentile for Fielding Run Value. However, he has a .559 OPS this season and a .229/.283/.285 triple-slash line over the last two seasons.

Ke’Bryan Hayes contract: $7 million salary (2025-’27), $8 million salary (2028-’29), $12 million club option for 2030

Hayes and Reynolds are both signed to long-term extensions with any team that acquires them on the hook to pay them through the 2029 season. Given the need for corner outfielders and third basemen among several contenders, Pittsburgh should have several suitors.