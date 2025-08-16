The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season, which prompted the club to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Despite All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte delivering outstanding production, it appears that certain members of the Diamondbacks’ roster aren’t happy with him.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, several unnamed Diamondbacks players are “frustrated” by Marte’s “tendency to miss games.” While injuries play a part in that, some in the clubhouse reportedly took issue with the 31-year-old’s absence due to a “situation” around the All-Star Break.

“For the past month, teammates and others in the organization have quietly grumbled about his propensity to ask for days off. They were frustrated by the time off he requested following the burglary of his home, with some believing his departure around the All-Star break set in motion the collapse that led to the Diamondbacks’ trade deadline sell-off.” Nick Piecoroof the Arizona Republic on the issues some teammates have with Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte stats (ESPN):.297/.399/.555, .954 OPS, 23 home runs, 18 doubles, 100 hits, 67 runs scored, 56 RBI in 337 at-bats this season

Entering MLB games today, Marte has played in 90 of the team’s 123 games this season. Notably, per Baseball Reference, the club has a 40-50 record (.444 winning percentage) in games Marte has played in and they are 20-13 (.606 winning percentage) without him taking the field.

Notably, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo immediately came to Marte’s defense when he was asked about the report.

“Ketel Marte has a massive heart. He is extremely emotional. He loves to play. He wants to be in the middle of everything with his teammates every single day. The body doesn’t always function the right way. And sometimes we got to listen to what he says and do what’s best for him which, in turn, will give us the best results for his production.” Arizona Diamondbacks managern Torey Lovullo on Ketel Marte (H/T MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM)

Ketel Marte contract (Spotrac): $14 million salary (2025), $15 million salary (2026), $12 million salary (2027), $20 million salary (2028), $22 million salary (2029-2030)

One of Marte’s teammates, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., also came to his defense on social media. As of now, it appears only select members inside the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse seem to take issue with Marte’s penchant for missing some games.

Given how well he’s played over the last two seasons and the fact that he’s signed to one of the most team-friendly contracts among veteran MLB players, there’s no reason for Arizona to move off him. While the club has had plenty of issues this season, Marte’s occasional absences aren’t near the top of the list.