MLB rumors: Latest Chicago Cubs news on Pete Crow-Armstrong contract talks

The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in July 2021 at the MLB trade deadline, shipping off Javier Baez to the New York Mets in a deal they hoped would look like a steal years later. With Crow-Armstrong now emerging as a star, Chicago is pursuing a long-term deal.

Crow-Armstrong made his MLB debut in 2023, but his first real taste of the big leagues came in 2024. While he only slashed .237/.286/.384, the 6-foot outfielder also stole 27 bases with 46 runs scored and 47 BI in 372 at-bats. He also provided outstanding value defensively.

The 23-year-old outfielder is off to a slow start this season, striking out in 23.3 percent of his plate appearances with a 55 wRC+ that is well below average. However, he’s made up for it with Gold Glove-caliber defense and added tremendous value on the base paths.

Pete Crow-Armstrong stats (ESPN): .197/.264/.258, .521 OPS, 6 steals, 13 hits in 66 at-bats

Entering MLB games today, Crow-Armstrong ranks in the 97th percentile for Baseball Savant‘s Baserunning Run Value and in the 100th percentile for Fielding Run Value. On his way to becoming a star in Chicago, a contract extension has become a top priority for the organization.

Mark Feinsand of MLB Network reported on Sunday that the Cubs pursued a long-term deal with Crow-Armstrong, offering an extension worth approximately $75 million total. Shortly after, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the two sides have now table extension talks.

Pete Crow-Armstrong contract (Spotrac): $771,000 salary in 2025, arbitration eligible in 2028

Crow-Armstrong, who is represented by Ryan Hamill of CAA’s baseball division, did make a counteroffer to Chicago. However, the two sides were far enough apart that they determined it was best to table negotiations for another time.

The Cubs have no reason to rush a deal, given Crow-Armstrong is under contract through the 2030 MLB season. However, working out an extension that covered the center fielder’s salary through his arbitration years would give the franchise more long-term clarity ahead of Kyle Tucker contract extension talks.

For now, it appears Crow-Armstrong is poised to play out his current contract. It’s likely the right approach, as significant improvements at the plate to become a well-rounded player would put him on track for superstardom and a much more lucrative extension in the future.