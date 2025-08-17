The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the biggest sellers at the MLB trade deadline in July, moving on from Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, Shelby Miller and Merrill Kelly. With plans to slash payroll this offseason, the club will reportedly field trade offers this winter on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte amid rumors that he’s an issue in the clubhouse.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it’s the “worst-kept secret” in baseball that the Diamondbacks “will listen to trade offers” this winter on Marte. While he’s one of the most productive hitters in baseball at second, he’s viewed as a ‘diva in the clubhouse’ who is ‘agitating’ both his teammates and the coaching staff.

Related: Several Arizona Diamondbacks Players Not Happy with Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte stats (ESPN):.298/.399/.558, .954 OPS, 23 home runs, 20 doubles, 102 hits, 69 runs scored, 56 RBI in 342 at-bats this season

The report comes just days after Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that a few players in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse were “frustrated” about Marte’s injuries and the amount of time he takes off. Two of the noted incidents, per both reporters, occurred last season when Marte “took a day off” in the final week of the regular season and this year near the All-Star Break when he took time off after his home was burglarized.

Some in Arizona believe Marte has played a role in the team’s collapse twice. In 2024, Marte did not start on Sept. 17 against the Colorado Rockies nor on Sept. 23 against the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks lost both games and missed the third wild card spot in the playoffs due to a tiebreaker with the New York Mets. Arizona finished September with a 13-13 record, while the Mets went 17-9.

Related: Diamondbacks to Slash Payroll in 2026, Impact on Offseason

Ketel Marte contract (Spotrac): $14 million salary (2025), $15 million salary (2026), $12 million salary (2027), $20 million salary (2028), $22 million salary (2029-2030)

Unnamed members of the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse also believe Marte’s “vacation” after the All-Star Break, following the burglary at his home, played a role in the team’s summer collapse. Heading into the All-Star Break, Arizona was 47-50 and 5.5 games back of the final wild card spot. When Marte returned on July 21, the team was 50-50 and 4.5 games back.

Nightengale made clear that the Diamondbacks’ front office won’t trade Marte without receiving “fair value,” but the team has complicated that with its leaks. Since Marte will earn full no-trade rights midway through next season as a 10-and-5 player, this winter might be Arizona’s last chance to move him on its terms.