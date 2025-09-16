We have a new No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings as two teams have qualified for the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers might not be cooked after all, the New York Mets have fallen off a cliff, and the Houston Astros are dealing with another serious injury to one of their stars.

Here’s how the latest rankings shake out.

1. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 2)

The Phillies have been on a tear over the past week without Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. They swept the Mets at home in a four-game series and became the first team to clinch their division when they captured the NL East Monday night after beating the Dodgers in a potential playoff preview. Philadelphia appears to be peaking at the right time just two weeks before October.

2. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 2)

The Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2025 and still own baseball’s best record, but they’re dealing with injury concerns heading into October. Southpaw starter Jose Quintana went down with a calf injury and All-Star closer Trevor Megill suffered a setback as he tries to return from a flexor strain.

3. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 5)

After the Yankees were breathing down their necks, the Blue Jays have opened up a five-game lead with 12 games left to play. They’ve won six of their last seven, including sweeping the Baltimore Orioles at home.

4. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 6)

The Cubs appear to have the No. 4 seed locked up in the National League but need to get Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker going if they want to go far in October. After playing at an MVP level in the first half, Crow-Armstrong has a .630 OPS since the All-Star break while Tucker is hitting just .242 with five home runs.

5. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 4)

The Tigers dodged a major scare when reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal left a start with side tightness, but tests showed no structural damage. Concern remains about Detroit heading into the playoffs, though. They were baseball’s best team in the first half at 59-38 but are one game under .500 since the All-Star break at 26-27.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 8)

Maybe the Dodgers aren’t cooked. After getting swept by the Orioles on the road, Los Angeles righted the ship by sweeping the Colorado Rockies and taking two of three from NL West rival San Francisco Giants. Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani is sporting a superb 1.171 OPS in September.

7. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 12)

A nine-game winning streak can change everything. The Mariners are now atop the AL West after floundering before the streak, though they hold just a half-game lead over the Houston Astros and 3.5-game advantage over the Texas Rangers.

8. New York Yankees (Last week: 3)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. proclaimed the Yankees are “the best team in the league.” The All-Star is backing up that claim with 29 home runs, 30 stolen bases, an .818 OPS and 124 OPS+. With their final 12 contests against the Minnesota Twins, Orioles and Chicago White Sox, they have a real shot at catching Toronto if the Blue Jays falter.

9. San Diego Padres (Last week: 10)

The Padres trail the Cubs by four games for the No. 4 seed and the right to host the Wild Card round. San Diego would love to play at Petco Park, where they’re 47-28 compared to 35-40 on the road. Their next four series come against the Mets, White Sox, Brewers and Diamondbacks.

10. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 7)

Thanks to Garrett Crochet’s 12 strikeouts Sunday, the Red Sox avoided a home sweep by the Yankees. They failed to gain ground on New York for the No. 4 AL seed and hold just a half-game lead on the Astros for the No. 5 spot.

11. Houston Astros (Last week: 9)

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez suffered a gruesome ankle sprain during Monday’s win against the Rangers. Alvarez has been limited to 48 games after missing more than three months with a fractured hand. He’s set for an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity. Alvarez was hitting .392 with a 1.035 OPS and six extra-base hits this month.

12. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 15)

The Guardians have been scorching hot, winning nine of their last 10 including their past four. They have six remaining against the Tigers and close out versus the Rangers, who are also battling for the last Wild Card spot as both teams sit three games out.

13. Texas Rangers (Last week: 13)

Jacob deGrom returned to Citi Field for the first time since signing with the Rangers ahead of 2023. The two-time NL Cy Young winner with the Mets allowed three runs on four hits across seven innings against his former club as Texas won 8-3.

14. New York Mets (Last week: 11)

It’s been an abysmal stretch for the Mets. They suffered a four-game sweep by the Phillies and lost six straight overall before Sunday’s extra-inning walk-off homer by Pete Alonso against the Rangers. They begin a three-game series against the Padres at home Tuesday, holding just a 1.5-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 17)

With the Mets floundering, the Diamondbacks — who sold at the deadline — are now 1.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot. Corbin Carroll has quietly assembled a fantastic campaign, leading baseball with 16 triples while adding 102 runs, 30 homers, 30 doubles, an .878 OPS and 138 OPS+.

16. San Francisco Giants (Last week: 14)

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey sure has a flair for the dramatic. The former first-round pick hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning against the Dodgers Friday. Earlier this year, he delivered a walk-off inside-the-park three-run homer against the Phillies. Despite the theatrics, San Francisco has lost three straight and sits two games out of the last Wild Card spot.

17. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 18)

The Reds can never capitalize when the Mets falter. After taking two of three from the Padres, they were unceremoniously swept by the Athletics. Elly De La Cruz’s power drought has been concerning — he has a .496 OPS in September and hasn’t homered since July 31.

18. Kansas City Royals (Last week: 16)

After floating around the periphery of the AL Wild Card race, the Royals’ October hopes appear dashed. With 12 remaining, they’re 6.5 games out and would need to leapfrog three teams for the final playoff spot.

19. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 19)

You can already see greatness emanating from Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. The 22-year-old first-time All-Star has 44 home runs with 89 runs scored, 108 RBI, an .842 OPS and 128 OPS+.

20. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 20)

The Cardinals shut down young shortstop Masyn Winn for the remainder of 2025, as the 23-year-old will undergo meniscus surgery in his right knee. Winn played superb defense and has a real chance at his first Gold Glove, but his OPS and OPS+ fell from .730/104+ in 2024 to .673/89+ this year.

21. Athletics (Last week: 23)

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz had a grand slam for the ages against the Reds as the likely AL Rookie of the Year crushed the ball a whopping 493 feet. He leads all rookies with 32 home runs.

22. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 21)

The Orioles might have found their 2026 ace in Trevor Rogers. In 16 starts, Rogers is 8-2 with a sterling 1.43 ERA, 0.894 WHIP and 5.9 hits per nine innings with a 5.5 bWAR.

23. Miami Marlins (Last week: 25)

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is boosting his trade value at year’s end. In his last six starts dating to Aug. 15, the former Cy Young winner has a 2.48 ERA while allowing just a .208 BABIP.

24. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 24)

A critical offseason awaits the Braves following a disappointing 2025. Will Brian Snitker return as manager? Can Ronald Acuna Jr. stay healthy? Can the Braves contend with this core? Will they make a splash in free agency?

25. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 22)

Angels star Mike Trout has 12 more games to reach career home run No. 400 before the end of the year. He has just two homers since August.

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 26)

The expression of a young Pirates fan says it all as Pittsburgh has lost nine of their last 10.

27. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 28)

Kody Clemens had the performance of his career, hitting three home runs against the Diamondbacks as the Twins won 9-8.

28. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 27)

The White Sox need to go 6-5 over their final 11 to avoid losing 100 games for the third consecutive year.

29. Washington Nationals (Last week: 29)

The Nationals have won nine times this month — as many as they won in both July and August.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 30)

The Rockies need one win in their final 12 to avoid the worst modern-era record of 121 losses set by the White Sox last year.