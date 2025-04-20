MLB rumors: Insider gives timeline for Miami Marlins to make Sandy Alcantara trade

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins have one of the top MLB trade candidates in 2025 with starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who has generated significant interest since the winter. While the two-time All-Star selection can be acquired for the right price, interested teams will reportedly have to wait a while for a deal to come to fruition.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Marlins are ‘planning to hang onto’ Alcantara until the final days of the MLB trade deadline. While Miami continues to receive inquiries from around the league, it’s been made clear that a deal isn’t coming until right before July 31.

Related: Miami Marlins’ stance on an early-season Sandy Alcantara trade

Sandy Alcantara stats (ESPN): 7.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 13-10 K-BB, .648 OPS allowed in 17.1 innings

Alcantara hasn’t been a particularly effective starter this season. The 29-year-old enters MLB games today with a career-worst 13.3 percent walk rate and a 4 percent K-BB rate, per FanGraphs. However, opponents are currently slashing just .219/.320/.328 against him when they make contact.

Related: Miami Marlins receiving a staggering amount from MLB revenue sharing

Miami is certainly in no rush to trade its ace. Unlike several top MLB trade candidates this summer, Alcantara is under team control on a club-friendly contract for multiple seasons. With the former Cy Young Award winner not pitching well, there’s even more incentive for the Marlins to hang onto him for now.

Sandy Alcantara contract (Spotrac): $17.3 million salary in 2025, $17.3M salary in 2026, $21 million club option for 2027

If Alcantara can turn it around in his first season returning from elbow surgery, there will be no shortage of suitors. Teams like the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees have all been floated as potential suitors this summer. There will be even more teams after Alcantara if he gets back on track.