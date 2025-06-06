MLB rumors: Miami Marlins could trade breakout hitter who would have ‘widespread’ interest

The Miami Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball this season, with very few bright spots on a club that is rebuilding. With the MLB trade deadline just over a month out, it appears one of the team’s breakout players could be dealt this summer.

According to Robert Murray of Fansided, one prominent MLB executive believes the Marlins’ front office will “try to get value” for outfielder Kyle Stowers this summer in a trade. There’s reportedly going to be widespread interest in Stowers and it wouldn’t be viewed as a surprise if Miami moves him.

Kyle Stowers stats (ESPN): .282/.351/.485, .836 OPS, 10 home runs, 33 RBI in 206 at-bats

Entering MLB games today, Stowers has the ninth-highest wRC+ (130) among National League outfielders. That mark is tied with Fernando Tatis Jr (130) and he’s ahead of All-Star Teoscar Hernandez (123). Stowers also ranks 13th among NL outfielders in FanGraphs’ WAR (1.3).

Miami acquired the 27-year-old corner outfielder ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, landing both him and Connor Norby from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Trevor Rogers. Following the deal, Rogers posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 19 innings with Baltimore and has spent the majority of this season at Triple-A.

Moving Stowers this summer might be an instance of the Marlins maximizing his value. Entering the 2025 campaign, the left-handed hitter had a career .208/.268/.332 slash line with a .600 OPS and 6 home runs in 313 at-bats. Amid a career year, Miami could get a significant return for him.

Kyle Stowers contract (Spotrac): $768,200 salary in 2025, pre-arbitration in 2026

Stowers’ bargain salary also means he can be traded without the Marlins’ payroll in 2025 being lowered to the point that they would be at risk of a grievance filed by the MLB Players Association. Considering he’ll also be 28 years old next season, it might prove in the organization’s best interest to trade him in July.